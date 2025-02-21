South Africa: Openly Gay Imam Gunned Down in South Africa

Imam Muhsin Hendricks ran the Inner Circle, an organisation focused on helping queer Muslims embrace their faith and sexuality. He also was the imam at the People’s Mosque in Wynberg near Cape Town, South Africa.

press release

Address Hate Crimes, Conduct Thorough and Speedy Investigation

On February 15, Muhsin Hendricks, an openly gay imam, Islamic scholar and LGBT rights activist was shot and killed in Gqeberha, South Africa as he was leaving to officiate an interfaith marriage.

Hendricks came out publicly as a gay imam in 1996 and went on to establish a support network and later a mosque for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) and other marginalized Muslims. He dedicated his life to helping LGBT Muslims reconcile their sexual orientation and gender identity with their faith, amid backlash from other members of the Islamic faith.

Police said two unidentified assailants with covered faces fired multiple shots at the vehicle Hendricks was traveling in. CCTV footage circulating on social media seems to show the moment Hendricks was killed as a masked assailant fires multiple shots into the back window of a car before fleeing. While an investigation into his death is ongoing, many believe the attack was targeted. Concerns have been raised that his killing may have been a hate crime, motivated by his activism for LGBT rights, religious tolerance, and inclusivity in faith. Hendricks' family confirmed that he had regularly received death threats before his murder.

Steve Letsike, Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities stated that the killing must be investigated as a hate crime. In a separate statement, South Africa's Department of Justice and Constitutional Development called for the safeguarding of constitutional values and ensuring a society where no one faces discrimination based on sex, gender, sexual orientation, or other identity markers.

Despite South Africa's progressive constitution and legislative framework, including the 2006 Civil Union Act and the 2023 Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act, LGBT people in the country face high rates of harassment, discrimination, and violence, too often resulting in loss of life.

South African authorities should intensify efforts to bridge the gap between legal protections and the realities on the ground. They should conduct a thorough and expedited investigation into Hendricks' killing, and in line with the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Act, determine the motive behind the attack, properly classify it, and ensure those responsible are held to account.

By addressing this crime with urgency and accountability, authorities could move closer to reaffirming South Africa's commitment to equality and the protection of all its residents, including LGBT people.

Nomathamsanqa Masiko-Mpaka, Researcher