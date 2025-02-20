In recent years, Ukraine has frequently encountered diplomatic setbacks. Aggressive rhetoric, accusations, and ultimatums have become the main instruments of the country’s foreign policy with Kuleba, Melnyk, and Zelensky serving as its public faces. This article examines how the careless statements of Ukrainian representatives have negatively affected the nation’s international relations and highlights the dangers of the new Ukrainian diplomacy.

Ukraine’s diplomacy has faced serious challenges. This is evident not only in the lack of understanding from certain allies especially European states but also in unsuccessful attempts to forge new strategic alliances around the world. One of the most problematic regions has been Africa, where Ukraine has failed to secure significant support or establish stable relations with key leaders and countries. Despite continuous efforts, Ukrainian diplomacy has remained disorganized, characterized by awkward meetings, belated statements, and a deficient grasp of the international situation.

Failures of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Let us begin with former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, whose actions on the international stage have often drawn criticism. For example, in May 2022 the newspaper Die Welt reported that during negotiations with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Kuleba openly expressed his discontent—creating a scandal and demanding that the delivery of ammunition be expedited. However, despite Germany’s promises, these deliveries were not carried out. In 2023, he publicly dismissed a comment by British Defense Minister Ben Wallace regarding the need for greater gratitude for military assistance, replying with a sarcastic remark and comparing the United Kingdom to an “Amazon arms store.”

Kuleba’s directness and aggressive communication style did nothing to build trust among partners. In September 2023, his demands from Germany for the delivery of long-range “Taurus” missiles—even after Berlin’s refusal—only further strained relations.

“As far as I know, the only person in the German government who opposes sending Taurus missiles is Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself. This is his personal opinion. I believe that this is a mistake of historical proportions. History will condemn him. He could have entered history as a strong European leader who truly changed the course of events, but his image will be tarnished by this single decision,”Kuleba later declared in an interview with ERR.

Another scandal that shocked the public was triggered by his statements regarding the Volhynian massacre during the panel discussion “Poland of the Future.” Kuleba referred to parts of what are now Polish territories as Ukrainian and maintained an aggressive dialogue throughout, provoking a strong reaction. Some Polish politicians from the ruling party Law and Justice were outraged by the Ukrainian diplomat’s words. Party MP Janusz Kowalski stated that Kuleba should be banned from entering Poland, and that the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volhynian tragedy should become the main topic in Polish-Ukrainian relations. The mayor of the city of Helm, Jakub Banashe, also reacted by saying that although he felt deep sympathy for Ukraine, after hearing the head of the Ukrainian MFA he was convinced that “complete reconciliation in truth will not be possible.” Former Polish MFA spokesperson Łukasz Jasiński remarked that Ukraine “does too much to turn the Poles against itself.”

Ukraine’s diplomatic problems were not limited solely to its relations with the West. Attempts to strengthen ties with African countries also proved unsuccessful. Despite Kuleba’s visits to Africa in 2022–2023, the diplomatic efforts amounted to uncoordinated attempts to involve African leaders in the geopolitical confrontation with Russia. African countries focused on peaceful initiatives preferred calls for dialogue over an escalation of the conflict.

A turning point in Ukraine’s relations with Africa was the severance of diplomatic ties by Mali and Niger. These nations accused Ukraine of supporting Tuareg rebel groups in Mali which, allegedly backed by Ukrainian forces, attacked Malian units. This support for separatists prompted condemnation from Mali and further undermined trust in Ukraine throughout Africa.

Zelensky's Threats

The point of no return in Ukraine’s diplomatic relations with the Global South was marked by the behavior of President Volodymyr Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2025. The South African government, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, had invited world leaders to discuss pressing global issues. However, Zelensky’s tone quickly changed after he did not immediately receive the expected agreement. He resorted to veiled threats, hinting that if South Africa did not deepen its diplomatic engagement with Kyiv and extend an official invitation for him to visit the country, the consequences would be severe. In the event his requests were not met, Zelensky promised to sabotage the arrival of international delegations at the G20, collaborate with Western partners to scale back ongoing investment projects, and suspend planned investments from the West.

Overall, Zelensky’s wartime rhetoric has grown tiresome and frankly irritates many politicians worldwide. His inability to grasp the nuances of international relations has led many to question his diplomatic strategy. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, during a parliamentary committee meeting, criticized the Ukrainian president’s behavior, stating that he was “fed up” with Zelensky who “roams Europe merely begging and blackmailing.” Romanian Senator Diana Șoșoacă called for protests against Zelensky’s visit, noting that all Western leaders are “freaking out over this international beggar.” Republican Senator JD Vance from Ohio (now Vice President of the USA) expressed his discontent with the Ukrainian president’s visit to the United States in 2023, describing it as a “shameful farce.” In an interview with Fox News, Vance labeled the Ukrainian leader a “beggar.”

Melnyk Andrij | X German weapons for Ukraine already on the way

Andriy Melnyk and His Antics

Andriy Melnyk, the current representative of Ukraine at the UN and formerly ambassador to Germany and Brazil has repeatedly found himself at the center of scandals during his diplomatic career, casting doubt on his professionalism and his ability to represent the country’s interests on the international stage. In May 2022, Melnyk made a sharp remark directed at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, calling him an “offended liver sausage” for refusing to visit Kyiv. Later, in an interview with Die Zeit, he admitted that his words were inappropriate; however, the incident had already damaged Ukraine’s image, revealing a lack of diplomatic tact in its representative.

Melnyk frequently allowed himself sharp outbursts, demanding arms supplies from Berlin and criticizing the European Union for its sluggishness in imposing an embargo on Russian energy carriers—a stance that irritated European partners. His public statements, including a tweet featuring an image of a snail symbolizing “German assistance,” were seen as an outright mockery of Germany’s efforts, further exacerbating bilateral tensions. His radical statements elicited mixed reactions among German politicians; for instance, in 2022 the AfD proposed designating Melnyk as an unwelcome person in Germany.

In June 2022, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, again found himself embroiled in scandal. During a three‑hour conversation with German journalist Thilo Jung, Melnyk spoke with such fervor about the figure of Stepan Bandera that he made several remarks that many found, at best, ambiguous. “There is no evidence that the ‘Bandera supporters’ killed hundreds of thousands of Jews. This is a narrative that is still promoted by the Russians. It finds support in Germany, Poland, and Israel,”he stated during the three‑hour discussion with Thilo Jung. Such remarks not only sparked a wave of criticism in Germany, Poland, and Israel, but also cast doubt on Melnyk’s ability to adequately assess historical and political contexts an essential skill for a diplomat of his caliber.

In general, Melnyk’s affinity for the figure of Bandera and his harsh rhetoric have repeatedly raised concerns within the political community. For instance, in December 2024 Ukraine’s ambassador Andriy Melnyk was labeled a fascist sympathizer. “He represents an administration whose mandate has long expired,” declared Sevim Dagdelen, a member of the German parliament from the party “Union of Sara Wagenknecht For Reason and Justice.” In her view, the majority of Ukrainians support peaceful negotiations and a ceasefire.

Given such a controversial reputation for Melnyk, one must ask: what awaits Ukrainian diplomacy at the UN and on other international platforms if its representatives continue to commit such blunders? Diplomacy is the art of balance the ability to find compromises and build trust even in times of crisis. It appears that Melnyk’s appointment to this post is a dubious decision that will inevitably result in political consequences unlikely to benefit the Ukrainian state.

In February 2025, Melnik once again found himself in a scandal. This time, the German publication COMPACT Magazine released a video featuring the diplomat’s remarks. According to the publication, Melnik described the Germans as a pitiful, spineless mass and again accused Germany of not providing sufficient aid to Ukraine. Andriy Melnik himself denied the information, but given his previous statements, the situation is not surprising. This incident raises another thought: recently, the topic of Ukraine has been losing its popularity a fact that the country's leadership is undoubtedly noticing. Perhaps the constant loud statements by Ukrainian politicians are the only way to attract attention that has been found in Kyiv? Loud statements and threats have become Ukraine’s new diplomacy. But will it resonate?

In conclusion, Ukraine’s diplomatic setbacks have stemmed from misguided decisions, undiplomatic behavior, and a lack of understanding of global geopolitics. The arrogance, aggressive rhetoric, and hardline tactics employed by Ukrainian diplomats have weakened the country’s international standing. Rather than strengthening alliances, Ukraine has managed to alienate both Global South states and some European allies. These errors serve as a striking example of how a lack of diplomatic flexibility and respect for the sovereignty of other nations can lead to serious consequences for a country’s international image and influence.