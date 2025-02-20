Nigeria: Oyome Triumphs Over 450 Golfers to Clinch Third Consecutive IBB Ladies Open Title

Evelyn Oyome secured her third straight victory at the 2025 IBB Ladies Amateur Golf Open, overcoming stiff competition to defend her title in Abuja.

The 26th edition of the prestigious tournament, which teed off on Feb. 13 and concluded on Feb. 16, saw participation from over 450 golfers across five African nations at the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

Representing Ikoyi Club, Oyome faced intense pressure from 18-year-old Grace Agbo and Diana Osmond on the final day but maintained her dominance to claim the title once again. With a total gross score of 248 (82, 79, 87), the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) President added another milestone to her illustrious amateur career.

Expressing her joy, Oyome attributed her success to divine favor and the unwavering support of her caddie. "Winning this 26th edition is truly special. My caddie was instrumental in keeping me focused, and playing alongside young talents was an enriching experience," she said.

Agbo finished as runner-up in the 0-18 handicap category with a gross score of 252, edging out Osmond on countback. Osmond settled for third place with a matching score of 252.

The champion was rewarded with a return ticket to London courtesy of Arik Air, while the runner-up won a return ticket to Uyo and an all-expense-paid weekend at Ibom Golf Resort, sponsored by Dees Travels. The second runner-up also received a return ticket to Uyo.

In the Ladies Professional category, Nigeria's Rachael Danjuma claimed the top prize of $1,300 from the $5,000 prize pool. Uganda's Eva Magala finished as runner-up, earning $900, while Nigeria's Uloma Ogbuokiri secured third place with a $700 cash prize.

Additional winners emerged across multiple categories, including J. Umolu in the Ladies Special Category (handicap 29-54), J. Kpamor in the Veteran Ladies category, and G. Omisore in the Super Veteran category. In the men's division, P. Chidolue won the gross category, while K.K. Yusuf and U. Abubakar claimed titles in the nett categories.

Vice-Captain of IBB Golf Club, James Agbonhese, topped the Special Guests and Excos category, capping off a thrilling tournament that celebrated skill, resilience, and the spirit of competition.