Chad: Nearly 300 Boko Haram Militants Killed in Fresh Offensive

19 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Chad's army said that it had killed nearly 300 Boko Haram militants and lost 27 army employees in a four-month campaign against the jihadist group that ended on Tuesday.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno ordered the campaign in October after a Boko Haram attack on a base in the Lake Chad region killed 40 troops, according to an official toll released at the time.

Chad is one of four countries around Lake Chad battling Boko Haram and its allies over the past decade after the group's insurgency in Nigeria spilt over.

Military spokesman General Chanane Issakha Acheik told a press briefing that "297 terrorists" had been killed in Operation Haskanite and the army had lost 24 soldiers and three civilians. He said the operation was now over.

The 40 troops killed in the October 27 attack on the base at Ngouboua, near the Nigerian border, were not included in the latest toll.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.