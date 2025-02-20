Chad: Nearly 300 Boko Haram Militants Killed in Fresh Offensive

Chad's army said that it had killed nearly 300 Boko Haram militants and lost 27 army employees in a four-month campaign against the jihadist group that ended on Tuesday.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno ordered the campaign in October after a Boko Haram attack on a base in the Lake Chad region killed 40 troops, according to an official toll released at the time.

Chad is one of four countries around Lake Chad battling Boko Haram and its allies over the past decade after the group's insurgency in Nigeria spilt over.

Military spokesman General Chanane Issakha Acheik told a press briefing that "297 terrorists" had been killed in Operation Haskanite and the army had lost 24 soldiers and three civilians. He said the operation was now over.

The 40 troops killed in the October 27 attack on the base at Ngouboua, near the Nigerian border, were not included in the latest toll.