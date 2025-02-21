Sudan Renews Its Demand for Kenya to Back Down From Embracing the Conspiracy of Genocidal Militia's Parallel Government

Portsudan — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on Thursday, in response to the statement of its Kenyan counterpart, which justified President William Ruto's position of encouraging and embracing the conspiracy of establishing a government for the genocidal militia and its followers, renewing its demand for the Kenyan presidency to back down from this dangerous trend that threatens peace and security in the region, and encourages terrorism and genocide.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation for the positions of sister countries that expressed their rejection of threatening Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national legitimacy, appreciating the statement of the Secretary-General of the United Nations rejecting the declaration of a parallel government in Sudan.

Hereunder Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes unofficial translation of the MFA statement:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs reviewed the press statement issued by its Kenyan counterpart in an attempt to justify President William Ruto's disgraceful position of embracing and encouraging the conspiracy to establish a government for the genocidal militia and its followers, in violation of Sudan's sovereignty and national security and a serious threat to regional peace and security, and good neighborly relations between the countries of the region. This represents a dangerous precedent that the region and the continent have never known before.

This hostile and irresponsible behavior cannot be justified by the precedent of hosting the Machakos negotiations, because they were between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) in South Sudan, with the consent of the government, under the umbrella of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa and with respected international sponsorship. What is currently happening in Nairobi are meetings between the terrorist Janjaweed militia and its followers, with the aim of establishing a government parallel to the existing legitimate government. This is at a time when the militia continues to commit crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and widespread rape, the latest of which is Al-Getainah massacre that occurred during the Nairobi meetings, which claimed the lives of 433 civilians.

The current meetings were nothing but the culmination of the support that the Kenyan presidency has continued to provide to the terrorist militia in various fields.

In light of this, Nairobi has become one of the key centers for the militia's political, propaganda, financial and logistical activities. The Kenyan president had previously received the terrorist militia commander as a president.

Thus, in the eyes of the majority of the Sudanese people, he became involved in the war of aggression waged by the terrorist militia and its foreign mercenaries against them.

The Sudanese government has sought to change this position through diplomatic communication to no avail. It is unfortunate that the Kenyan president puts his commercial and personal interests with the regional militia sponsors and the terrorist militia leadership above the historical relations between the two brotherly countries, the requirements of leadership, the true interests of his country, and the necessities of regional peace and security, thereby violating international and regional conventions.

Sudan expresses its appreciation for the positions of the brotherly countries that expressed their rejection of the threat to Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and existing national legitimacy. It also appreciates the statement of the Secretary-General of the United Nations rejecting the declaration of a parallel government in Sudan. It renews its call on the Kenyan presidency to reverse this dangerous trend that threatens peace and security in the region, and encourages terrorism, genocide, and gross violations of human rights.

Sudan has already begun taking measures to safeguard its national security and protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Issued on Thursday, February 20, 2025