Liberia: Special Economic Zone Authority Head Prince Wreh Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Bigamy

Monrovia — Prince Anything Wreh, the head of Liberia's Special Economic Zone Authority, is currently facing significant legal challenged, after being accused by his wife, Representative Ellen Attoh Wreh of Margibi County District Number Three, of committing the crime of bigamy.

In a court document obtained by FrontPageAfrica, Representative Wreh has dragged her husband to court, claiming that he entered into a marriage with another woman while still legally married to her.

Under Liberian law, "bigamy," the act of marrying someone while already married to another, without the consent of the one still married to, is prohibited and considered a criminal offence.

A person can only have one spouse at a time unless legally divorced or widowed, with violators facing potential imprisonment or fines.

The court document, issued by the Clerk's Office of the Monrovia City Court, confirms that Prince Anything Wreh has been re-cited to appear for a conference with Stipendiary Magistrate L. Ben Barco at the Temple of Justice on Thursday, February 20.

The hearing will focus on resolving the allegations in an effort to come to an amicable settlement.

The communication from the court reads:

"Dear Mr. Wreh:

By directive of His Honor L. Ben Barco, Stipendiary Magistrate of the Monrovia City Court, Monrovia, you are hereby re-cited to appear for a conference with the Magistrate to be held in his Temple of Justice chambers on Thursday the 20th day of February 2025 at the precise hour of 11:30 PM based on the complaint filed by Mrs. Ellen Amarkai Attoh Wreh against you for the alleged crime of Bigamy."

This conference is geared towards amicably resolving this issue; we anticipate your presence and fullest cooperation in the premises."

The case has already caught the attention of many as it brings to light a personal and legal dispute between two high-profile government figures.

As the head of the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority, a key government entity that oversee the development and regulation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country, aiming to attract domestic and foreign investment by providing favorable business conditions within designated areas with special tax incentives and streamlined processes for business registration and operations; essentially acting as a one-stop shop for SEZ related activities, Wreh holds a significant position in the country's development agenda.

His wife, Ellen Attoh Wreh, serves as a prominent member of the national legislature.

The case highlights potential tensions within the public sector, particularly when it involves top government officials entangled in private matters that may have broader legal and social implications.

Legal experts have weighed in on the potential outcomes, with many emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and the gravity of the crime of bigamy under Liberian law.

Should the case proceed to trial and result in a conviction, Wreh could face substantial legal penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

While both parties have not publicly commented on the ongoing legal proceedings, the case will no doubt continue to attract attention, particularly as it involves two individuals with significant influence in Liberia's political and economic spheres.

The legal battle between the Wrehs raises important questions about the intersection of private matters and public responsibility.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the courts will handle the case and whether an amicable resolution will be reached.

The outcome could set a precedent for how similar legal disputes involving public figures are handled in Liberia.