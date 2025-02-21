Nigeria Unveils 'Nutrition 774' to Fight Child Malnutrition Nationwide

Nigeria has launched the 'Nutrition 774' Initiative, a nationwide programme aimed at tackling rising malnutrition rates among children, with Vice President Kashim Shettima calling it a crucial step in the country's fight against hunger.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative in Abuja, Shettima described malnutrition as a "national crisis" that affects productivity, learning, and economic growth.

He cited alarming figures--40% of children under five suffer from stunting, 8% from wasting, and 37% are underweight--emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated intervention.

The Vice President said President Bola Tinubu considered the initiative a top national priority, urging governors, ministers, and private sector leaders to take immediate action to reverse the trend.

As part of the initiative, federal, state, and local government officials signed a compact, pledging to improve coordination and accountability in tackling malnutrition across all 774 local government areas.

The agreement is expected to drive policy implementation, resource mobilisation, and community engagement.

The launch preceded the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which currently in a closed-door session at the Presidential Villa on Thursday evening, where governors and key stakeholders are deliberating on economic policies and national development strategies.

Governors, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, and the President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) were present at the event, underscoring the broad support for the initiative.

The Nutrition 774 Initiative is expected to roll out targeted interventions, including food fortification, maternal and child nutrition programmes, and improved access to nutritious food, as Nigeria intensifies efforts to combat malnutrition and its long-term impact on national development.