The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops on internal operations killed 82 terrorists, arrested 198 suspected others and rescued 93 kidnapped hostages between 14-21 February 2025.

The director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said on Thursday that troops arrested 22 suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen products worth N587,190,740.00.

He said tDaneroops within the period under review, recovered 86 and 2,040 assorted weapons and ammunition, respectively.

He gave a breakdown of recovered weapons to include 46 AK47 rifles, 18 locally fabricated guns, 19 dane guns, three pump action guns, 1,165 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 128 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 600 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 51 cartridges as well as other 3 assorted arms and 96 assorted ammunitions.

Meanwhile, in the Niger Delta, troops recovered; 32 illegal refining sites, 366,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 117,320 litres of illegally refined AGO and 600 litres of DPK.

Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 38 crude oil cooking ovens, 27 dugout pits, 22 boats, two speedboats, 60 storage tanks and 34 drums.

The director said troops also recovered three pumping machines, one tricycle, three motorcycles, five mobile phones, and two vehicles.

Troops arrested 22 oil thieves and recovered 2 arms and 152 assorted ammunition as well as five magazines, among others.