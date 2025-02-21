Nigeria: Babangida Admitted Abiola Won June 12 Election in New Book, Osinbajo Reveals

20 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), admitted that the Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola won the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

Osinbajo disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while reviewing Babangida's book titled, "A Journey in Service".

He quoted the former military general in his book that if he had to do it all over again, he would do it differently.

He stated: "He also answers the question whether Abiola actually won the June 12 election, and I quote him, 'although I am on record to have stated after the election that Abiola may not have won the election, upon deeper reflection and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results, which are published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt that MKO Abiola won the June 12 elections."

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.