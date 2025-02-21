Nigeria: Babangida Admitted Abiola Won June 12 Election in New Book, Osinbajo Reveals

Abuja — Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), admitted that the Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola won the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

Osinbajo disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while reviewing Babangida's book titled, "A Journey in Service".

He quoted the former military general in his book that if he had to do it all over again, he would do it differently.

He stated: "He also answers the question whether Abiola actually won the June 12 election, and I quote him, 'although I am on record to have stated after the election that Abiola may not have won the election, upon deeper reflection and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results, which are published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt that MKO Abiola won the June 12 elections."

Details later...