South Africa: Call for Global Solidarity At G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged global leaders to embrace inclusivity, cooperation and reform as South Africa steers the Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) for the first time.

Speaking at the opening of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg, President Ramaphosa emphasised the significance of hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit on African soil.

The Foreign Ministers Meeting, hosted by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, takes place under South Africa's G20 Presidency theme of 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability'.

"Africa is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies and faces unique challenges, such as the impact of climate change, development needs and the effects of global trade dynamics.

"The Summit's location underscores the need for African voices to be heard on critical global issues, like sustainable development, the digital economy and the shift toward green energy," President Ramaphosa said.

The President said this was a great opportunity to promote greater collaboration between African nations and the rest of the world.

He highlighted pressing global challenges, including geopolitical tensions, climate change, economic inequality and food insecurity, warning that the world's fragile coexistence was under threat.

"These challenges are interconnected. They require responses that are inclusive and coordinated. Yet, there is a lack of consensus among major powers, including in the G20, on how to respond to these issues of global significance," he said.

He called for greater consensus among major powers within the G20 to address these issues.

The President also highlighted that there are just five years to 2030, the deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said the international community committed to this ambitious agenda to end poverty and hunger, to protect the planet, to achieve gender equality, universal education and health coverage, and to promote decent work and sustainable economic growth.

"Our commitment to achieve these targets we must not waver. The nations of the world look to the G20 for leadership on the most pressing issues confronting our world.

"Just as cooperation supported the progress of early humans, our modern-day challenges can only be resolved through collaboration, partnership and solidarity," he said.

President Ramaphosa said this was why South Africa had placed solidarity, equality and sustainability at the centre of its G20 Presidency.

"We would like our G20 Presidency to be one in which all voices are heard and in which all views count. The G20 represents over two-thirds of the world's population.

"Its decisions and policies must reflect the needs and aspirations of all who form part of the G20 family," he said.

He also called on the G20 to seek to reflect the needs and aspirations of all people who call this planet home.

A call for UN and global financial system reforms

With the United Nations marking its 80th anniversary, President Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa's call for reforming the UN Security Council, the multilateral trading system, and the international financial architecture to make them more representative and responsive to today's realities.

"The UN must change accordingly. We continue to call for the UN Security Council, the multilateral trading system and the international financial architecture to be reformed to make them more representative, more agile and more responsive to today's global realities.

"As the G20, it is critical that the principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism and international law remain at the centre of all our endeavors," the President asserted.

President Ramaphosa also addressed ongoing global conflicts, including the wars in Ukraine, Sudan, the Sahel and Gaza.

He welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, calling it a crucial first step toward lasting peace and urging diplomatic solutions to global conflicts.

"As the G20, we must continue to advocate for diplomatic solutions. Our own experience as South Africa is that the peaceful resolution of conflict through inclusive dialogue is the foremost guarantor of sustainable, lasting peace," he said.

Key priorities for South Africa's G20 Presidency

Outlining South Africa's vision for its G20 Presidency, President Ramaphosa identified four key priorities, which include strengthening disaster resilience and response, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries, mobilising climate finance for a just energy transition and harnessing critical minerals for sustainable development.

He emphasised the need for international financial institutions and the private sector to scale up post-disaster recovery efforts, particularly in vulnerable nations.

With many developing economies burdened by high borrowing costs, he called on G20 leaders to renew efforts in addressing debt sustainability, especially in Africa.

On the third priority, President Ramaphosa urged developed nations to fulfil their obligations in supporting developing economies' green energy transitions, in line with global climate agreements.

Turning to the last priority, the President proposed an inclusive G20 framework on green industrialisation and investment to promote value addition and beneficiation of critical minerals.