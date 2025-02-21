South Africa: SA Pushes Forward With G20 Meetings

South Africa's Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) continues full steam ahead as the country fosters greater collaboration among the G20 members to address pressing global issues and find sustainable solutions that prioritise the well-being of all people.

"The country plans to dispatch a delegation of government and other leaders to various nations in Africa and across the world to explain the objectives our country wishes to achieve during our Presidency of the G20," a Cabinet statement, released on Friday said.

South Africa's G20 Presidency commenced on 1 December 2024 and all engagements are being held under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" as the country endeavours to ensure that "no one is left behind".

A number of key meetings are planned throughout the year, including the G20 Employment Working Group meetings from 18 to 21 February 2025 focusing on labour and employment issues.

The First Foreign Ministers' meeting was scheduled from 20 to 21 February 2025 in Johannesburg. The meeting was expected to address ongoing international tensions and discuss global governance reform.

South Africa will also host the first meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from 26 to 27 February 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This meeting will be preceded by the Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting on 24 and 25 February 2025.

The G20 was established to tackle pressing global economic and financial issues. Together, G20 members account for around 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade.

It comprises 19 countries including: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States and two regional bodies, namely the European Union and the African Union.

The grouping therefore plays a critical role in influencing global policy making and fostering global economic stability.

The statement was issued following the Cabinet Meeting of Wednesday, 12 February 2025, and Special Cabinet meeting of Wednesday, 29 January 2025.