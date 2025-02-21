Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Bills Establishing Two New Universities

20 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The two new institutions are the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State and the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja assented to two separate bills establishing the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State and the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

President Tinubu said these specialised institutions will address the educational needs of the populace while driving research and innovation and contributing to the country's overall economic growth and development.

He said the institutions will serve as training grounds for developing agriculture, science and technology professionals and enhancing Nigeria's competitiveness in the global economy.

According to the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria currently has 63 approved federal universities, 63 State universities, and 149 private universities.

On 3 February, the president approved establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) in Ogoni town of Tai, Rivers State.

The president also consented to the Federal Government's takeover of a forfeited private university in Southern Kaduna and its transformation into a federal university.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

February 20, 2025

