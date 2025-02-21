Nigeria: Peter Obi Celebrates Babangida, Says Nigeria Witnessed Substantial Growth Under Him

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has praised former Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida following his book launch on Thursday, February 20, 2024.

The ex-governor of Anambra joined political heavyweights, including President Bola Tinubu, former heads of state and ex-presidents to attend the book launch in Minna, Niger State capital.

In a statement released after the launch of the book titled, "A Journey in Service," Obi said Babangida's contributions to Nigeria's economy are immeasurable.

According to him, Nigeria witnessed substantial growth, particularly in the financial sector, under the leadership of the former head of state.

The statement read in part, "Today, I had the gracious honour of attending the launch of President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida's long-awaited autobiography, A Journey in Service, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. IBB's contributions to Nigeria's economy and his strong support for entrepreneurship and private sector growth remain immeasurable.

"Under his leadership, Nigeria witnessed substantial growth, particularly in the financial sector. He played a key role in fostering a united and equitable Nigeria, and economic landscape, ensuring policies that strengthened national cohesion and economic development."

Obi also commended Babangida for writing the book, saying the documentation of his experiences when he was in power would allow Nigerians to learn from those who have served and left a lasting impact on the nation.

"Documenting such experiences is a welcome development, as it allows us to learn from those who have served and left a lasting impact on the nation. I look forward to reading this book, which undoubtedly holds valuable lessons.

"As someone committed to continuous learning, I will always align myself with knowledge drawn from documented experiences and historical records as well as contributing to the legacy library, he stated.

He further commended the retired general for admitting that Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election, adding that the acknowledgement is a step toward national healing, unity and progress of our nation.

Vanguard News