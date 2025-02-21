Liberia: Senate Summons Epa, Mines & Internal Affairs Over Sinoe Water Pollution

Capitol Hill — The Liberian Senate has summoned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministries of Mines & Energy and Internal Affairs to address the alarming water pollution caused by gold mining activities in Sinoe County. The pollution, allegedly driven by the operations of foreign nationals, has raised significant environmental and public health concerns.

The three government entities are expected to appear on Thursday, February 27, 2025, before the Senate Joint Committee on Mines and Energy, Natural Resources, Internal Affairs, Hydrocarbon, and Judiciary. This action follows a formal communication from Sinoe County Senator Crayton O. Duncan, who has called for urgent intervention.

In a letter to the Senate Plenary dated Thursday, February 20, 2025, Senator Duncan emphasized the need for these agencies to outline concrete measures to curb water contamination and soil degradation linked to unregulated gold mining.

Following a recent tour across Sinoe's three electoral districts, the senator reported severe environmental destruction, warning of its dire consequences for local communities.

"Madam President Pro Tempore, what I saw being done by illicit and local gold miners is detrimental to the livelihood of the local communities," he declared.

According to him, nearly every stream, creek, and river in the county has been contaminated, while unchecked land degradation threatens forests and biodiversity.

He further stressed the necessity of the EPA's testimony before the Senate, urging the regulatory agency to clarify whether it has conducted environmental surveillance and taken corrective actions against illegal mining.

"I request that Plenary invite the Executive Director to explain the agency's role in addressing the current large-scale irregular mining that is destroying our water sources and landscape. The agency must also inform Plenary about its remedial plans to mitigate these negative impacts on our citizens," Duncan urged.

Senator Duncan Expresses Frustration Over Pollution Crisis

During legislative deliberations, Senator Duncan expressed deep frustration over the scale of pollution affecting nearly every major water body in Sinoe County. He warned of severe economic and health repercussions for residents if decisive action is not taken.

"So, I ask myself, what kind of country are we living in? A handful of people enter these areas, call themselves Class 'B' or Class 'C' miners, and proceed to destroy our environment," he lamented.

The senator insisted that his concerns extend beyond rhetoric, urging his colleagues to take concrete steps to ensure miners adopt proper waste disposal mechanisms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Duncan also criticized the conduct of foreign miners, asserting that their actions undermine Liberia's sovereignty and dignity.

"They cannot do this to us simply because we are Black. They think we are monkeys who lack the intelligence to stand up for ourselves. That is how many of them view us," he asserted.

He called on lawmakers and the national government to adopt a stronger approach in addressing critical environmental issues and vowed to continue his advocacy until the crisis is properly addressed.

Meanwhile, legislative sources report that following Senator Duncan's impassioned speech, a motion was raised, and the matter was subsequently forwarded to the Joint Committee for review. The committee is expected to present its findings to Plenary next Thursday.