Africa: Atmen Chair Urges Journalists to Champion Africa's Tax Story

Monrivia — The Chairperson of the African Tax Media Network (ATMEN), Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh, has called on African journalists to take a greater interest in tax reporting as a means of contributing to domestic resource mobilization (DRM) and advancing the continent's development.

Speaking at the Workshop for Exchange between Communication Officers of African Tax Administrations and Journalists, held in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, from February 11-12, Mr. Sengbeh emphasized the critical role of the media in shaping public discourse and fostering tax compliance.

The workshop, hosted by the General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) of Burkina Faso and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), brought together over 50 African journalists, tax communicators, and policy experts from at least 20 countries to strengthen collaboration in tax reporting.

"The media plays an indispensable role in national development," Mr. Sengbeh stated. "When tax matters become central in media discussions, public awareness and participation increase, fostering compliance and ultimately contributing to revenue growth."

He stressed that as African nations seek to break free from aid dependency, DRM initiatives remain crucial for funding national development agendas. "The media must serve as a bridge between tax administrations and the public, ensuring that taxation is understood as a development tool rather than a burden," he added.

Mr. Sengbeh described the workshop as a mission and a movement "to amplify the role of journalism in taxation, bridge the gap between tax administrations and the media, and ensure that African voices tell Africa's tax story from an African perspective." He emphasized that tax communication is essential for accountability, economic independence, and strengthening the social contract between governments and citizens.

The ATMEN Chair urged participants to carry forward the momentum from the workshop, referring to their collective commitment as the "Burkina Faso Accord." "Let this be a defining moment where we, as a collective force, solidify our resolve to tell the African tax story with accuracy, persistence, and credibility," he declared.

Partial view of the participants including official of ATAF, ATMEN and Journalists and communication experts

Revitalizing ATMEN

ATMEN was founded in 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda, following an ATAF initiative that convened over 70 economic reporters and tax communicators to enhance tax information dissemination and DRM initiatives. However, between 2019 and 2022, the network remained largely inactive. This changed when Mr. Sengbeh and the new ATAF Communication Team took steps to revive the organization.

These efforts led to ATMEN's participation in ATAF's Annual Meetings in South Africa (2023) and Rwanda (2024), where its representatives reported, engaged, and published over 80 tax-related articles across multiple platforms. The revival also saw the establishment of a dedicated website, activation of a Facebook page, and the drafting of a constitution--breathing new life into the network.

Mr. Sengbeh expressed deep gratitude to ATAF for its invaluable support, stating, "Without ATAF's sponsorship and belief in the power of media in tax communication, ATMEN might not exist today."

ATAF Reaffirms Commitment to Media Engagement

Speaking on behalf of ATAF, Eugene Southgate, Head of Corporate Services, underscored the significance of media engagement in tax administration. Representing ATAF Executive Secretary Logan Woart, Southgate noted that ineffective communication strategies often lead to public resistance to tax policies, which in turn hampers revenue collection.

"A well-informed media is an essential partner in explaining complex tax policies in a manner that resonates with the public," Southgate stated. He recalled that ATMEN's establishment in Kigali in 2019 marked a significant milestone in fostering tax journalism and enhancing the capacity of media professionals to engage with tax issues effectively.

The Burkina Faso workshop, he added, was another step toward equipping journalists with the necessary tools to improve tax reporting and strengthen public understanding of taxation's role in development.