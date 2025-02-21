A survey conducted by the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG) and Afrobarometer indicates growing support for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) among Liberians, with heightened awareness following President Joseph Boakai's creation of the Office of the WECC in 2024.

The survey, released on Thursday, February 20, tracks public perceptions over nearly two decades. The survey focused on citizens' responses to the WECC establishment from July 30 to August 21, 2024.

The survey mainly focused on Liberians responding to the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC). The Center for Democratic Governance and Afrobarometer, a credible pan-African polling organization, led the inquiries-which covered the period July 30, 2024, to August 21,2024.

Findings show an increase in support for the Court compared to 2022, particularly regarding the prosecution of individuals responsible for war crimes during the civil war. Nearly three years ago, there was a decline in the percentage of people who agreed to the establishment of the Courts to prosecute those who committed war crimes during the civil war.

Out of a sample of 1,200 adult citizens aged 18 and above, Elkanah Y. Taylor, Afrobarometer program coordinator, reported that 78% believe a war and economic crimes court would enhance accountability for wartime atrocities. However, 19% strongly opposed the Court's establishment, while 3% remained neutral.

Demographic breakdowns reflected diverse viewpoints -- Gender: 51% men, 49% women; Education: 17% no formal education, 17% primary education, 46% secondary education, 20% post-secondary education. Religion: 87% Christian, 11% Muslim, 2% other. Residence: 82% urban, 72% rural. Victim Perception: 63% of respondents feel the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) has aided survivors in overcoming war-related trauma.

Additionally, 54% believe the TRC facilitated fair treatment for victims of human rights abuses during the conflict. Key survey findings include high awareness (84%) of the government's initiative to establish a War Crimes Court, with 78% expressing agreement on the Court's potential to ensure accountability for wartime crimes.

In contrast, the 2022 survey indicated 70% support for the Court's establishment, while 61% of respondents favored moving past wartime atrocities.

Key findings

Most respondents (84%) say they have heard about the new government plan to establish a War Crimes Court in Liberia.

More than Three-quarters (78%) of respondents agreed that the War and Economic Crimes Court will make it possible for the country to hold people who committed crimes during the civil war accountable for their crimes.

In 2022, most Liberians (70%) agreed to the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia.

Another group of Liberians (61%) agreed to forget about the crimes committed during the civil war and move on.