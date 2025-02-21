Nigeria: Gocop Condoles Member, Tunde Abatan, Over Wife's Demise

21 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

GOCOP describes Mrs Abatan's demise as a loss to her immediate family and the online publishing community.

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has commiserated with its member, Olatunde Abatan, publisher of Newdawn Online, over the passing of his wife, Desola Abatan (née Adewunmi).

Mr Abatan died on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, after a brief illness.

A press statement by GOCOP's publicity secretary, Remmy Nweke, quoted the organisation's President, Maureen Chigbo, and Secretary-General, Olumide Iyanda, as lamenting Mrs Abatan's demise as a loss to her immediate family and the online publishing community.

"On behalf of the entire GOCOP family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. The loss of a life partner is an indescribable pain, and we can only imagine the depth of your grief," part of the condolence message read.

The guild prayed for the repose of her soul and asked God to grant her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

GOCOP further assured Mr. Abatan of members' prayers and support during this trying period.

