Nigeria: Group Asks IGP to Probe Akeredolu's Death

21 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Aborisade

Abuja — A civil society group, the Organisation of Justice for Equity Sustenance, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of a former governor of Ondo State, the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu passed away in December 2023 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His death has since fuelled tensions between his widow, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and Omowunmi Isaac, the state's finance commissioner.

The former first lady, in a recent interview, spoke candidly about her late husband's illness, criticising the heavy reliance on spiritual interventions.

She also condemned the reappointment of Omowunmi Isaac, who had previously been removed from office under her husband's administration.

"You can connect the dots as to why Lucky [Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa] brought her back. We are watching," she remarked.

Reacting to the statement, Isaac accused the late Akeredolu's widow of maligning her character and demanded a retraction.

However, the civil society group, in a statement in Abuja by Oscar David Kalu, the group's Director of Media and Public Communication, said the police investigation would unravel the mystery behind Akeredolu's death.

Part of the statement read: "We, as an organisation, will not allow such serious and sensitive claim about our late and beloved governor to be ignored. Therefore, we call on the Inspector General of Police to investigate this allegation."

The group emphasized that murder is a criminal offence and a matter of public interest and social justice, which must not be taken lightly, particularly when it concerns the death of a sitting governor.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.