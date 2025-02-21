Nigeria: Missing Anambra Businessman - Court Arraigns Three, One Suspect Arrives in Ambulance

21 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

Awka — The Anambra State High Court has commenced hearing in a matter against three persons suspected to be involved in the mysterious disappearance of an Anambra businessman, Mr Benjamin Ezemma.

Ezemma also known as BigBen and co-founder of Dubai Estate in Awka went missing since November 12, 2024. He was suspected to have held a meeting with some people shortly before he went missing.

However, the Department of State Services (DSS), which was investigating the disappearance dragged three persons, Jeff Nweke, Nwokoye Tochukwu, and David Chukwuemeka Chukwunonso, to court, accusing them of the disappearance of the businessman. The suit, numbered AWK/6c/2025, was began yesterday, and presided over by Justice Ike Ogu at the Anambra Judiciary Complex in Awka. Two of the defendants, Nwokoye Tochukwu, and David Chukwuemeka Chukwunonso were brought in for arraignment by officials of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NSC), but there was drama as Mr Jeff Nweke arrived court in an ambulance, with drip attached to his body.

Youths from his community, Awka, formed a human shield around him as he was brought out of the ambulance, and moved to the court room in a stretcher.

The lead defendant was represented by Alex Ajesieme, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Other suspects were also represented by their counsels.

The prosecuting counsel, a deputy director from the Ministry of Justice, presented the case against the defendants.

The defendants pleaded guilty to a two count charge of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping of the businessman, Mr Benjamin Ezemma.

In his ruling, Justice Ike Ogu ordered that two of the defendants be allowed to return home, while Tochukwu Nwokoye was remanded in custody.

The matter was later adjourned until March 7, 2025.

