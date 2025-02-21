Nigeria: Faan Arrests Passenger for Alleged Stealing On Air Peace Flight

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Securities (AVSEC) officials have arrested a passenger for allegedly stealing a phone and some money on board Air Peace domestic flight from Lagos to Port-Harcourt.

In a statement from the airline, signed by its Head of Communication, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace expressed worries over the rising incidents of in-flight theft despite efforts by the airline to alert passengers.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the suspect, who attempted to resist arrest, was seen held by AVSEC security operatives who later took him away.

In the video, other passengers on the same flight were shouting, "He stole a phone and money." However, the suspect was also heard denying the allegation.

Dr Ndiulo, who gave the aircraft number as P47190, reiterated Air Peace's commitment to passenger safety and security, adding that a decisive decision has been taken against the suspect in response to the situation.

"During the flight, a passenger was found in possession of a missing item following a thorough search conducted upon landing at Port Harcourt International Airport.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to the airport police for further investigation and necessary action.

"Air Peace is deeply concerned by the rising trend of in-flight thefts observed in recent weeks. To curb this menace, the airline is implementing enhanced surveillance measures onboard its flights. Cabin crew members have been advised to heighten their vigilance throughout the journey, and in-flight announcements will be intensified to sensitize passengers on the importance of securing their belongings and reporting any suspicious activities immediately.

"The airline is taking a firm stance against such criminal acts by recommending the blacklisting of the identified suspect, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy for any misconduct that compromises the safety and comfort of passengers."

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Director of Aviation Security at the Federal Airport Authority Nigeria, Igbafe Afegbai, said he did not know about the incident and promised to confirm from his officers.