Nigeria: Natasha's Outburst - Senate Is Serious Business, Not for Content Creation - Spokesman

Senate spokesman Yemi Adaramodu criticised fellow senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Friday over a dispute regarding seating arrangements in the Senate chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), refused to occupy her assigned seat on Thursday, citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules which safeguards members' privileges.

The situation escalated when Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on security to remove her from the chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan told Akpabio that she did not care if she was silenced, adding "I'm not afraid of you."

However, intervention from other lawmakers prevented the situation from deteriorating further.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, Adaramodu emphasised that the National Assembly is a platform for serious governance, not entertainment.

"What we are saying is that the National Assembly is not for content creation in entertainment. National Assembly is for serious business," he said.

Adaramodu, who represents the Ekiti South Senatorial District, also addressed Akpoti-Uduaghan's claims of being bullied or sidelined. He pointed out that, despite being a first-time senator, she chairs three committees--a privilege typically reserved for one committee.

"If she is talking like that being bullied or sidelined, as a first-timer, she even had three committees that she was appointed as chairman. You are entitled to only committee to be the chairman and she is in charge of Foreign Affairs, NGOs now," Adaramodu noted.

Regarding possible disciplinary action, Adaramodu mentioned that Senator Isah Jubril from Kogi State had already issued an apology on her behalf.