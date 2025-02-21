Ghana: Proposed Circle Pedestrian Shopping Mall to Accommodate 6,000 Traders

The proposed New Pedestrian Shopping Mall at Circle Odawna in Accra, when completed, will accommodate 6,000 traders.

Currently, the market can only cater for 3,146 traders, thus forcing some of them to relocate to the pedestrian walkway along the market.

The Korle Klottey Municipal Development Planning Officer, Mr Alex Amoah, disclosed this on Wednesday in Accra when the Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, made her first visit to the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, and said the market would soon be rebuilt into a modern one.

He underlined that the market would boast of facilities such as car park, fire station, police station, and green spaces.

"We will see modern market with a car park, modern market stretch and greening within the markets," he enumerated.

The Municipal Planning Officer could not state when the project would begin.

However, he stressed that, concessional agreements were being finalised, with input from the Assembly, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Local Government, and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to come out with the best terms of contract for the project.

Mr Amoah said the project, which was expected to be completed within three years when started, would address key issues such as commercial congestion, occasional flooding, and poor sanitation.

"We have about 3,146 people trading within the market, and the project's task is to take care of our 6,000 people," he noted.

He also emphasised that the project would not only beautify the Odawna area, but also ensure that traders had safe and conducive environment for the traders to go about their business.

Mr Amoah indicated that the redevelopment of the Pedestrian Market would impact on the local economy and provide a modern and safe trading environment for vendors and customers alike.

Mr Amoah further stated that the construction of the market would help the patrons of the market to have nice place to buy their consumables.

He also said the construction of the market would help boost the revenue base of the assembly.

According to Mr Amoah, the new market when completed, was projected to contribute 20 per cent of the revenue base of the Assembly.

Moreover, Mr Amoah also disclosed that the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) was already collaborating with the Assembly for the operationlisation of the Osu Day and Night market.

The redevelopment of the market had been on the drawing board since 2020 when fire gutted the market.

What has held the project is a drainage challenge which is being fixed for the construction of the market to begin.