Ghana: Public Sector Base Pay Goes Up By 10 Percent - Minimum Wage Now Gh¢19.97

The government and organised labour have signed an agreement to increase the base pay for public sector workers by 10 per cent.

The increment, announced yesterday took retrospective effect from January to December 2025.

This is contained in a press statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), jointly signed by the negotiating parties, and copied to The Ghanaian Times.

The negotiating parties are the FWSC, Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment and the Ministry of Finance, representing the government and Organised Labour.

The agreement on the base pay was witnessed by the Chief Executive of FWSC, Mr Benjamin Arthur, Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, chairman of FORUM, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo and Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah.

It is reported that Organised Labour had called for an increase in the base pay to cushion public sector workers against the high cost of living.

The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, had explained that with the new agreement, the daily minimum wage had now risen to GH¢19.97.

This is the second wage adjustment in less than a year, after the first one in 2024.

The government last year increased public sector workers pay by 23 per cent.