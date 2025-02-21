Ghana: Public Sector Base Pay Goes Up By 10 Percent - Minimum Wage Now Gh¢19.97

21 February 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The government and organised labour have signed an agreement to increase the base pay for public sector workers by 10 per cent.

The increment, announced yesterday took retrospective effect from January to December 2025.

This is contained in a press statement issued in Accra yesterday by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), jointly signed by the negotiating parties, and copied to The Ghanaian Times.

The negotiating parties are the FWSC, Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment and the Ministry of Finance, representing the government and Organised Labour.

Related Articles

The agreement on the base pay was witnessed by the Chief Executive of FWSC, Mr Benjamin Arthur, Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, chairman of FORUM, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo and Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah.

It is reported that Organised Labour had called for an increase in the base pay to cushion public sector workers against the high cost of living.

The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, had explained that with the new agreement, the daily minimum wage had now risen to GH¢19.97.

This is the second wage adjustment in less than a year, after the first one in 2024.

The government last year increased public sector workers pay by 23 per cent.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.