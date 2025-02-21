Ghana: President Appoints Dr. Bernardette Naa Hoffman, Woelinam Dogbe As Deputy Director-General's of Ssnit

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has appointed Dr. Bernardette Naa Hoffman as the Deputy Director-General in charge of Finance and Administration at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Dr. Hoffman is a savvy banking professional, financial crime prevention specialist, entrepreneur and adjunct lecturer with over 17 years of experience.

Upon her exit from the banking sector, she became the Director of Business Development and Supply Chain Management for her private businesses in both the UK and Ghana.

She is the Founding President of the BernHoffman Foundation, a platform for like-minded philanthropists that empowers women and the youth through skills building and training.

Related Articles

She is also an advocate for children's rights and a pan-Africanist.

Dr. Hoffman has held several leadership positions in renowned organisations in Canada, England and Ghana.

These include Zurich Insurance, Cooperative Bank, Halifax Bank of Scotland and Marks & Spencer Plc, with her most recent role being Group Head of Retail Banking at Guaranty Trust Bank (Gh) Ltd, prior to her transition into private practice.

She holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and a Master of Applied Research from the Swiss Business School.

She also holds an MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of South Wales, Cardiff and a BA (Hons) in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from the University of Northumbria, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS, UK), the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics (CILT, UK), the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) and a fellow of the International Compliance Association, UK.

For the past 16 years, Dr. Hoffman has been a leading voice in the movement to reduce inequality as a means of fostering progress.

She enjoys writing and is married with three children.

In a related development, Mr. Woelinam Dogbe has also been appointed by the President as the Deputy Director-General in charge of Investment and Development (IDD) at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

With more than 18 years of professional experience, Woelinam is a distinguished Banker, Management Consultant and Business Executive.

He has held senior leadership positions at Standard Chartered Bank, Fidelity Bank Ghana and Bayport S&L.

He has also served on the boards of Agave Rural Bank PLC and Woezor Group Limited.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Woezor Group and Managing Consultant at Plankton Partners Limited - a company that provides advisory services to businesses across various industries.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana and an International Finance Corporation (IFC) certified Environmental and Social Risk Management Consultant.

He had his secondary education at Achimota School.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Bradford, UK.