Gambia: Cuba President Congratulates Gambia On 60th Independence Anniversary

H.E. President Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez, president of the Republic of Cuba, has congratulated The Gambia on the nation's Diamond Jubilee independence anniversary, saying "Cuba is very grateful for the continued support and solidarity" nations like The Gambia have been giving his country.

On 18 February 2025 President Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez invited all ambassadors and heads of mission in Cuba to a meet-and-greet ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Havana.

Almost all the envoys in Cuba attended this grand soiree, and were met by the President and his wife as well as the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and senior Cabinet members.

Gambia's Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Siaka Sonko, accompanied by wife Mrs Neneh Sanyang as requested attended the ceremony.

"We were ushered into a banquet hall. There His Excellency gave a welcoming statement which in many ways stated that he and his government and the people of Cuba are very grateful for the continued support and solidarity our various nations and governments were giving to Cuba and its people," Ambassador Sonko stated.

The Cuban leader said they were also aware of the pressures exerted on his country, which were "exacerbated by natural events like the recent hurricane and earthquake" that added to their problems.

He however said Cuba would always strive to overcome the problems by using innovative methods that can help them overcome or deal with issues arising so that they could better the lives of their citizens and also of those living in Cuba including the diplomatic community.

He highlighted that the former US Administration waited till the last hours of their term before lifting the harsh sanctions imposed on them only for the incoming one to swiftly restore them with even harder ones. "It is however evident that the old Administration [of the US] lifted the sanctions because it was not justifiable," the Cuban leader said.

He thanked the diplomatic community for the nation's local activities they attend and support, which also assists the local communities in many ways.

He said Cuba will continue to advocate for non-interference in other nations' affairs, as they expect that to be the norm wherein mutual respect for national sovereignty is assured to all nations.

The President calls for the continued solidarity among nations and for "all our nations' progress and prosperity".

