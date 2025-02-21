Gambia: Barrow Inaugurates First High Voltage Energy Infrastructure Project in Salaji

President Adama Barrow yesterday presided over the inauguration of the country's first high voltage flagship energy infrastructure project at a colourful ceremony held at Salaji.

The event formed part of activities marking The Gambia's Diamond Jubilee anniversary.

The project, undertaken by the National Water and Electricity Company under the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP), marks a significant milestone in the country's journey towards a more improved and modernised energy sector. It is being funded through the support of the World Bank Group, the European Union and the European Investment Bank.

The move is another demonstration of government's quest to deliver uninterrupted, affordable and sustainable power supply to Gambians.

Key components of the project include 18km-225kv transmission line from Brikama to Jabang, National Control Centre, 225/33Kv sub-station in Jabang; 33KV sub-station in Kotu Tank, six 33KV MV lines, upgrade of the three primary sub-stations, and rehabilitation of 52 secondary sub-stations.

In his inaugural statement, President Barrow describes the project as milestone in the history of the country, saying it is the energy transmission and distribution modernisation project for the Greater Banjul Area.

The project, he said, is the result of an excellent partnership between his government, the European Union and the European Investment Bank.

"We duly acknowledge and appreciate this valued partnership with these esteemed organizations, and thank them most sincerely for their invaluable contribution to the welfare and development of our people," the president stated.

Barrow, while acknowledging the crucial role of energy in any country's transformation and modernisation drive, maintains that his government since 2017 has strategically prioritised and invested huge in the country's energy sector.

These eight years of commitment and investment in the sector, he said, has yielded high dividend, noting that the country now enjoys more stable power supply compared to the past.

To that end, he spoke about his resolve to continue this development trajectory as spelt out in the country's Strategic Energy Road-map 2021 to 2024.

"This commitment to the energy sector will continue relentlessly until the whole country has access to uninterrupted and affordable and sustainable energy supply," he added.

Welcoming the gathering, Ousman Bojang, Governor of West Coast Region, recalled how President Barrow during the inauguration of the Jambur Solar Power Plant expressed his government's resolve to give every citizen of the Gambia an effective, efficient and uninterrupted energy supply.

"Today in the heart of West Coast Region, here we are at a profound historical moment of our country, commissioning the first national high voltage infrastructure, which for the first time, enables transmitting of high voltage through a long distance," he applauds the effort and commitment displayed in commencing the project.

The West Coast Region, he said, is proud to house almost half of the 2.5 million population of the country, adding that this reality has put significant demand and pressure on the energy needs of the population just as any other socio-economic need.

Governor Bojang lauded the government the under President Barrow for his commitment and foresight in transforming the country's development for the better and putting in place robust plans to mitigate challenges "we face in the country".

Roger Stuart - Regional Head of West and Central Africa for European Investment Bank, expressed delight that EIB has continued to support the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP), a key driver for the economic and social development of the country.

He maintained that EIB has demonstrated its commitment to life skills infrastructure project for the benefit of the local population of the country, as the bank resolves to supporting the Gambia in meeting her national desired goals.

Keiko Miwa, Country Director of World Bank in The Gambia, expressed delight on behalf of the World Bank Group to be associated with the event, saying the commissioning has come 11 months after the inauguration of the 23-megawatts Jambur Solar Plants, which, she added, now contributes 6 per cent to the overall energy production in the country.

Co-financed by the European Union, EIB and the World Bank, the infrastructure project, as stated by WB country director, is a significant step towards transforming NAWEC into a 21st Century utility.

The project, she added, would significantly minimise frequent power cuts, as well as energy transmission losses coupled with power cuts, acknowledging that energy demand has increased to 144 percent since 2017. She highlighted the need to re-enforce infrastructure across the value chain.

Immaculada Roca I Cortés, Ambassador of the European Union to The Gambia, spoke on "the tremendous impact this energy infrastructure project will bring about to the people" of The Gambia, saying the project would significantly reduce frequent power outages and low voltage while ensuring universal access to the energy.

She noted that the infrastructure upgrades within the Greater Banjul Area (GBA) will enhance NAWEC's capacity to deliver reliable electricity to homes and businesses, thus contributing to economic growth and improved living conditions.

The Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project, she added, is backed by significant funding from the EU amounting to EUR 105 million (approximately 12 billion dalasis).

Over 800,000 Gambians would benefit from this newly generated energy project, she said, adding that reliable access to energy is an indispensable element to realising this vision.

