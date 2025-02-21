Gambia: Sheriffo Bojang Ends Gunjur Utd Miserable Run in 2nd Division

21 February 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Striker Sheriffo Bojang alias Fixer has ended Gunjur United miserable run in the 2024\2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

Bojang scored for the Coastal Town Boys in their slender 1-0 victory over Essau United in their week-eleven fixture played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium on Wednesday.

He scored for Gunjur United in the 77th minute of the match from an astonishing strike to end the Coastal Town Boys winless in the country's Second Tier.

Gunjur United were winless in their last four league outings after losing to Elite United 4-1 Wallidan 2-1, Samger 2-1 and The Gambia Ports Authority before locking horns with Essau United.

The Coastal Town boys knew that a defeat against Essau United would dart their chances of surviving in the Second Division League for another season.

Gaffer Baboucarr Kakai Bojang and his Gunjur United charges dominated the first half and crafted goal scoring opportunities but were not clinical in front of goal.

Essau United, who were unable to contain Gunjur United in the midfield, created a few goal scoring chances but failed to materialise on them thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Gunjur United reorganised themselves and mounted heavy pressure on Essau United defence line and created goal scoring opportunities.

Striker Sheriffo Bojang alias Fixer opened the scores for Gunjur United in the 77th minute of the match, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Coastal Town Boys.

Essau United fought hard for an equaliser but were unable to unlock Gunjur United's solid defence line thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Gunjur United.

Gunjur United now clasped 12 points after eleven league outings.

Essau United snatched only 7 points in eleven league matches.

