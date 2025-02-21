Nigeria: Jigawa to Sustain Immunisation Programme As Gavi-Unicef, Announce Exit

press release

At the handing over ceremony for the project held at the Government House in Dutse, Governor Umar Namadi commended the interventions saying that the programme has contributed to the state's journey towards a better health system.

Jigawa State Government has pledged to sustain the healthcare interventions implemented over the past three years under a tripartite partnership with UNICEF, GAVI, and the state government.

The partnership, which commenced following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2022, concluded the programme.

The programme aimed to enhance the state's healthcare delivery system and improve immunization coverage by providing essential logistics and human resources for health.

Mr Namadi, who was represented by his deputy, Aminu Usman said the objectives of the MoU were in line with the state government's 12-Point Agenda which accords priority to the health sector through the transformation of the primary health care centers at the grassroots.

The deputy governor who received the UNICEF/GAVI team led by the Chief of Health, UNICEF Nigeria, Shyam Sharan Pathak said the state government will continue to initiate policies and programmes to boost the healthcare system across the state.

In his speech, Mr Pathak, said "the significant milestones achieved through this programme are testament of our solid partnership and commitment for every child, youth and mother in Jigawa state and across the country.

"On behalf of UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative Ms Cristian Munduate, I take this opportunity to convey our heartiest congratulations to Jigawa State Governor on his leadership and guidance in health sector development and partnership in the implementation of the three years' GAVI/State-funded Support to the Implementation of the Nigeria Government Health System Strengthening (Primary Health Care MoU) Programme in Jigawa State."

Mr Pathak also highlighted the achievements in the past three years, which include reduction in Under-5 mortality rate from 213 to 161 per 1000 live births between 2018 and 2023 (NDHS reports).

He added that under the three year programme Jigawa recorded four-fold increase in measles vaccination, five-fold increase in ante-natal care (ANC) coverage, and four-fold increase in SBA (skilled birth attendance).

According to the official, about 29,530 enrolled under a health insurance programme covering six LGAs through 65 Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs). Other achievements include:

"Protection of 416,250(70%) adolescent girls against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) through HPV vaccine. In the past three years, we have witnessed sustained investments as a result of the GAVI PHC MOU in Jigawa state to strengthen the routine immunisation services through: Improved storage capacity for vaccines through procurement and installation of a walking cold room, and freezers, and Solar Direct Drive refrigerators

"Logistics support for vaccine distribution with three vehicles. The recruitment of 330 and absorption into the government workforce, with additional 924 personnel recruited by the government."

Mr Pathak expressed appreciation for the contribution of 879,250,000 million Naira as co-financing for the MoU programme by the Jigawa state government, with resultant 15.6% of state budget allocated to health.

He added: "I commend support of the traditional and religious institutions towards ownership and strengthening of the primary health care system.

"I recognise the contributions of other partners - WHO, Solina- in the implementation of the MoU programme and the development of the health sector in general.

"UNICEF sincerely appreciates GAVI, the vaccine alliance, for their support to scale up PHC services to improve routine immunisation coverage and deliver quality essential health services.

"I take this opportunity to advocate for more investment, oversight, to improve and sustain current results, retain health workers, maintain equipment, sustain mechanisms and operations of outreach services, and strengthen documentation and data for decision making.

"I reiterate UNICEF's commitment to continue our partnership and support to Jigawa State to build a local resilient health system to scale up essential health services from Primary Health care centre including routine immunisation services", Mr Pathak stated.