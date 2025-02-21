Liberia: Plan International Liberia and GOL Sign U.S.$18.6 Million MOU

The Government of Liberia and Plan Liberia International pen MoU valued US$18.6 Million.

- Plan International Liberia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and several key partners, signs a UD$18.6 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP).

Speaking at the signing ceremony on February 19, 2025, at Plan International Liberia's office in Congo Town, the Manager of Lead service provider, Abdulai Sheriff, said the Liberia Women Empowerment Project will focus on three key components that are designed to address gender-based violence (GBV), economic empowerment, and social behavior change

Mr. Sheriff says Social Behavior Change (SBC) led by ActionAid Liberia, is a component that aims to challenge harmful gender norms and promote positive social transformation.

He explains that the project will employ the SASA Together methodology, a globally recognized approach developed by Raising Voices Uganda, to prevent gender-based violence and promote community-led change.

On the other hand, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Prevention and Response is another component to strengthen healthcare services, support survivors, and improve access to education for girls. The initiative will also focus on keeping girls in school, addressing early marriage, and reducing harmful traditional practices, he says.

He also details that the project's Economic Empowerment and Livelihood Support aspect includes capacity-building programs for women-led organizations, skills training, and grant disbursement to support women entrepreneurs, Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLA), and farming cooperatives.

The US$18.6 million budget is divided into two parts: Project Implementation, led by Plan International Liberia to fund the project's operational activities, and grant disbursement of US$18M, which will provide direct financial support to women-led organizations, small businesses, and farmer cooperatives.

The project will be implemented in six counties: Rural Montserrado, Bomi, Gbarpolu, River Cess, Grand Kru, and Cape Mount.

Mr. Sheriff explains that the initiative is expected to benefit over 200,000 women and girls across these counties.

The Liberia Women Empowerment Project will run for three years and is expected to be completed in September 2027.

However, the initial agreement covers a one-year implementation period, with subsequent renewals planned based on project performance.

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Laura Golakeh says the grant was made possible to support women.

Implementing partner from Defence for Children International Liberia (DCI), Foday Kawah explains that the primary objective of the project is to reduce violence against women and girls in targeted communities.

"Strengthening GBV service providers to offer better support for survivors; ensuring more girls stay in school by addressing barriers such as early marriage and financial difficulties and increasing women's economic independence through skills training and business grants," Mr. Kawah adds.

He emphasizes that the project is about giving women and girls a voice, space, and opportunities to improve their lives. "By the end of the three years, we want to see a real reduction in GBV cases and more women actively participating in Liberia's economic development."

Plan International Liberia Deputy Country Director, Ibrahim Kamara, notes that the initiative is just an evidence of the struggle of women.

Mr. Kamara thanks the Government of Liberia for taking the fund as a loan for its citizens.

He also thanks the Ministry of Gender and other partners for writing proposals that led to the funding.

The project, funded by the World Bank through the Government of Liberia, will be implemented under the leadership of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Plan International Liberia will serve as lead service provider (LSP), coordinating efforts with Medica Liberia, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), KIDS Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), ActionAid Liberia, and Defence for Children International Liberia (DCI).

The signing ceremony was graced by government officials, civil society organizations, and development partners committed to advancing gender equality and empowering women and girls in Liberia.