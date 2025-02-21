Liberia: Saah Joseph College Nears Completion

-Targets first batch of 8,000 Liberian youths

Newly constructed college to enroll 8,000 students.

Monrovia, Liberia, February 21, 2025 -Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph has termed 90% completion of Ducor Technical and Vocation College undergoing construction as a complete poverty reduction strategy while publicizing the institution's gradual preparedness to develop the first batch of 8,000 Liberian youth following completion.

Speaking during a late tour of the facility on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 in New Georgia Gulf Community, Japanese Freeway, Senator Joseph and the Technical Project Manager confirmed 90% completion of the structure, while assuring Liberians that the remaining 10% will be addressed shortly.

Despite failing to tell the exact date or month the facility will be completed and operationalized, Senator Joseph disclosed that they have received partnership from universities in the United States and the Philippines that have taken over the entire Medical Department, which will enable them provide training materials, manpower and equipment to strengthen passionate Liberians who have interest in the medical profession.

"Preparations are ongoing and very soon we will be calling students, who have taken entrance for the medical program. We are also in the process of recruiting instructors. We have individuals who have expressed interest from Ghana, Sierra Leon and Nigeria. Also, we have four instructors who will be here from the Philippines to help our medical students. I know people have been concerned about the building and when it will open, that is why we have brought you here today to see the work," he explains.

On March 10, 2020, Senator Joseph promised the people of Montserrado County that he will build four vocational colleges in the county, as he laid the first brick for a US$1.5M mini college in New Georgia Gulf Community. He gave his one year salary which amounts to US$90,000 and added US$10,000 to start the foundation of the mini Ducor Vocational and Technical College.

The college will take an estimated 8,000 students of which 1,000 will be nursing students, 3,500 for the morning session and 3,500 for the afternoon session, all adding to the four high schools that have been in operation for about 10 years. Senator Joseph projected then that the project will cost US$1.5M, including furnishing, while the second mini college will be constructed in Bentol, the third in Mount Barclay and the fourth in District#17.

Outlining the importance of the project, he said it is meant to provide opportunities for Liberia, especially the youthful population where they can go and acquire skills to be good citizens and contribute to the economic growth and development of Liberia.

According to him, everyone is aware today that the only source of income for young Liberians is tricycle riding, something he described as troubling for the country, while suggesting and naming technical vocational education and human capacity development as perfect means of defeating poverty and unemployment.

"The school will be open soon; we are nearing completion as you can see. We are 90% in terms of completion work and anticipate doing the remaining 10% very soon. It has not been easy, but we want to thank God. I also want to appreciate Jefferson Baptist Church in the United States for the contribution of approximately US$ 500,000 and other friends who made personal contribution. I also took money from banks to ensure that the project is complete. Our goal is to decentralize this and so, when this is fully functioning, our next step will be Mount Barclay with a capacity of up to 10,000 students. They are in conversation to get land to construct the third college," he added.

The senator says he is going to work with the government and his colleagues in the legislature upon completion and operation of the school, to legislate the Ducor Technical and Vocational College, adding that it will be introduced on the flow of both houses and later the President will sign the bill to ensure that they move forward.

However, he expresses sadness over the skyrocket of disadvantage youth who are involved in substance, while promising to work with rehab homes and institutions to ensure that they are rehabilitated and train through the Ducor Vocational School to integrate them back to the society with tools in their hands and knowledge in their heads.

"Well, we are discussing with our partners; I mean those that contributed toward this project. Most of the target groups of which we are hoping will come and attend, they can't afford the registration to attend. And so, we will engage national government and looking at how much they can contribute toward the process to address staff and materials. But any partnership that will compel our people to pay fees, we will not accept it, we will look for the money for people to come free of charge,' he promises.