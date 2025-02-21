Liberia: 127 Liberians Transitioned to Full Skill Employment At Arcelormittal

ArcelorMittal Liberia has transitioned 127 Liberian contractors to full time employees, giving them hope of job security. Several of the new employees come from the company's mining communities in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa.

They are mostly operators of the Articulated Dump Trucks (ADT). According to some of the elated employees, they have been on the job for three to six months following their training courses provided by the Mobile Training Section of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

While in training, they were given a monthly allowance to cover transportation, food and housing. Upon completion of their training, they were offered Short Term Employment (STE) and have now been elevated to permanent employees or Fixed Term Employees (FTE), as of this February.

Even though they were all yearning to gain an employment status, the pronouncement and subsequent distribution of letters came as a surprise to the ADT operators, and they believe that it was one great thing AML has done for Liberians to be elated.

Melvina Sonah, a young female operator, cannot wait to express how beneficial and significant the employment status is to her.

"Right now, heaven has come to earth for me. I have a long-term hope to attend to my families by providing food on their table, paying my children tuitions and attending to other necessities. I am so grateful that I can work with AML as an employee because being an employee comes with benefits such as school fees, rice and other things," said Melvina.

Sarah M. Seakel, another female operator, is appreciative for the change of status, stressing that she now feels secure but will at the same time take her job seriously because many are seeking the status she has now.

Melvina Sonah climbs jubilantly climbed on her ADT to go for materials

In like manner, Junifort Mantor alluded that undergoing the ADT Operator's Training to gain a status with AML is a great opportunity for her, noting, "Being with AML as an employee is a great opportunity that many are seeking. For me to be one of the employees currently gives me hope for the future in meeting the needs of my families."

Momoh B. Moore, Mines Superintendent, is also happy that people he supervises can gain employment status. Mr. Moore says the transition eases uncertainties the operators had, stressing that it will enhance productivity.

Mr. Moore added that in an environment like the mines, it takes an unbothered mind and care to operate, and what the AML Management has done leaves no doubt that the operators will work well in line with safety rules and policies.

The 127 full time employees were transitioned in line with business improvement. According to Human Resources Business Partner, Attorney Patience Jordan Kargbah, there are more contractors to be employed because of business improvement, something she said AML is not hesitant to do when the business climate improves in areas of production and safety.