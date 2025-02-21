Liberia: Govt Shuts Down Sethi Factory

-After oxygen explosion leads to death

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia shuts down steel factory Sethi Ferro Fabrik Incorporated, after an industrial explosion killed an employee here.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alarms here of an unsafe working environment at steel factory Sethi Ferro Fabrik Incorporated, in Gardnerville along Japan Freeway, amidst recent oxygen explosion, resulting in the death of an employee and injuries of several others, though the company denies there were any injuries, but confirm one death.

The company has been shut down and risks additional punishment pending a full investigation.

On Monday, February 19, 2025, an Oxygen explosion at Sethi Ferro Steel Plant instantly killed one of its workers, Saah Samukai.

According to the investigation, Samukai and three other foreign workers had been on duty during the day, but the two expatriates reportedly left Samukai alone to drill the Oxygen Plant, connecting to an iron that bruised into the fire, killing him.

"This is a serious matter because a Liberian's life has been taken away, so my team at the EPA has come to observe and find out exactly how the accident took place.

EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo tells reporters, "We have gathered in our preliminary findings a bit of safety concerns; there are several things: some are good and some are bad, and we must take the bad ones very seriously."

While touring and instructing the Sethi Ferro Fabrik Management, Dr. Urey noted safety warnings about the facility and protection for workers.

"I think you have a huge investment here, but again, with all of these investments, you must ensure the right things are done. If all of these safety measures--like the fire extinguisher--were in place, we wouldn't be talking about life being lost," Dr. Urey was heard telling Sethi Management.

In an aftermath interview, following an extensive tour of the company's facility, the EPA boss announced that Sethi Ferro Fabrik had been shut down for operating without a license amidst the tragic death of an employee.

"The first thing, when we heard about the accident, our team came immediately and shut down the factory; another thing, we have observed Sethi Ferro has been operating without a license, and we are going through the investigation for stringent action," he adds.

Meanwhile, the Management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik Factory has assured cooperation with relevant authorities to enhance the ongoing investigation.

The company also extends sympathy to family of the late Employee Saah Samukai.

The EPA, the Liberia National Police (LNP) Ministry of Labor, and the Liberia National Fire Service participated in Thursday's investigative tour of the facility.

At the same time, the Plenary of the House of Representatives has summoned the Ministers of Labor, Commerce, Bureau of Concession, Environmental Protection Agency, and Serthi Ferro Fabrik Steel Factory to appear before it next Tuesday, 25 February, to address the oxygen explosion at the factory, leading to the death of an employee.

Plenary took the decision here Thursday, 20 February based on a communication from Rep. Ivar K. Jones of Electoral District 2, Margibi County.

Rep. Jones prays the indulgence of his colleagues to invite the Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Labor and the Management of Serthi Ferro Fabrik Steel Factory to appear and address the august body about the explosion.

He notes that such industrial accident continue to pose a threat to Liberian workers.

Citing Article 8 of the 1986 Constitution, which guarantees just and humane working conditions for all citizens, Rep. Jones stresses that the government must ensure that factories operating in Liberia adhere to strict safety standards.

"When people leave their homes in the morning to go to work, their families expect them to return safely. If safety measures are not enforced, and these investors continue to operate without regard for human life, then this is a concern for all of us", he says.

He also highlights environmental concerns raised by residents living near the steel factory and questions whether the EPA is adequately performing its duty to ensure compliance with environmental safety regulations.

The Margibi county lawmaker recalls past industrial accidents in Liberia, referencing a similar explosion during the 54th Legislature. He expresses frustration that despite previous tragedies, no stringent measures have been put in place to prevent such reoccurrences.

"How many more lives must be lost before we take serious action? The EPA exists to ensure our environment is safe--are they doing their job? Are investors following safety protocols? These are the questions that must be answered". Editing by Jonathan Browne