Liberia: Monrovia - LNP Announces Temporary Ban On Commercial Motorbike Operations

21 February 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Authorities at the Liberian National Police have placed a no-go zone restriction on commercials motorcyclists.

Monrovia, Liberia, February 21, 2025- The Liberia National Police (LNP) has announced a temporary restriction on the movement of commercial motorbikes in certain key corridors of Monrovia.

According to the LNP, commercial motorbike riders are now prohibited from operating along the main road between the ELWA Junction and the SKD Boulevard Junction via Tubman Boulevard, as well as in Sinkor, Freeport, Vai Town, and Central Monrovia.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism's (MIVAT) regular press briefing in Monrovia.

MICAT Assistant Information Minister for Public Affairs Daniel O. Sandor provided details of the restriction, citing a tragic incident that occurred on February 19, 2025.

Sandor disclosed that a vehicle experienced mechanical failure while coming down Crown Hill when the driver managed to guide the vehicle down the hill toward a nearby depot, but it collided with a motorbike along the way, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist.

"That singular action led to the outrage staged by the motorcyclists yesterday. The incident occurred on Slipway before descending Johnson Street," Sandor explained.

Following the accident, he further narrated that aggrieved motorcyclists reportedly went on a rampage, vandalizing police booths and other properties along Tubman Boulevard, Central Monrovia, and Freeport. The destruction raised concerns about public safety and vulnerabilities exposed by such incidents.

In response, the LNP has imposed restrictions to assess the level of threat posed by the situation and develop measures to restore order.

He says, "This restriction was put in place to assess the level of vulnerability and the threat so that the police can address it and ensure law and order in the country."

According to Sandor, the LNP has asked the public to be patient as it works to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, Sandor concluded by saying that this temporary ban is not intended to punish the public but to ensure the safety of citizens. -Edited By Othello B. Garblah

