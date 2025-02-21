Liberia: Bong County - Padmore Foundation Donates Medical Supplies to Phebe Hospital

A local humanitarian organization under the canopy "Padmore's Foundation" has donated Medical and non-medical materials to the Phebe Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Presenting the medical supplies to the administration of the Phebe Hospital, Victor N. Padmore, Chief Executive Director of the Padmore's Foundation, said the donation is the entity's only way of identifying with the Hospital.

Mr. Padmore, a prominent son of Suakoko District, said he feels disappointed when he sees patients struggling to get medical attention at the hospital.

Patrick Y. Jackson, the hospital's chief financial officer, received the materials on behalf of the Phebe Hospital and lauded the Padmore Foundation for the donation.

He further called on other well-meaning citizens of Bong and Liberia at large to emulate the good example of the Padmore's Foundation through its Executive Director, Victor N. Padmore.

Phebe Hospital's Chief Financial Officer guaranteed the Padmore Foundation that the donated materials would be utilized for their intended purpose-Edited By Othello B. Garblah.