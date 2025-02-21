Liberia: Bong County - Padmore Foundation Donates Medical Supplies to Phebe Hospital

21 February 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

A local humanitarian organization under the canopy "Padmore's Foundation" has donated Medical and non-medical materials to the Phebe Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Presenting the medical supplies to the administration of the Phebe Hospital, Victor N. Padmore, Chief Executive Director of the Padmore's Foundation, said the donation is the entity's only way of identifying with the Hospital.

Mr. Padmore, a prominent son of Suakoko District, said he feels disappointed when he sees patients struggling to get medical attention at the hospital.

Patrick Y. Jackson, the hospital's chief financial officer, received the materials on behalf of the Phebe Hospital and lauded the Padmore Foundation for the donation.

He further called on other well-meaning citizens of Bong and Liberia at large to emulate the good example of the Padmore's Foundation through its Executive Director, Victor N. Padmore.

Phebe Hospital's Chief Financial Officer guaranteed the Padmore Foundation that the donated materials would be utilized for their intended purpose-Edited By Othello B. Garblah.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.