Liberia: Gvl Rehabilitates Roads in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties

- The Management of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) begins major road repair works in Sinoe and Grand Kru counties, where it operates palm plantations.

According to a press release, the maintenance of roads aims to ease movement of people and goods in both counties and several other areas that have struggled over bad roads caused by heavy rain.

Besides helping to fulfil its commitment to promote development and improve accessibility for Liberians in the southeast, the move will also help the company recover from losses incurred due to logistical difficulties during the rainy season.

Despite several interventions made by the company to ensure roads in Grand Kru and Sinoe remain pliable, road damage posed a major challenge during the rainy season.

Poor inland transportation disrupts fuel supply, resulting in higher logistics costs and inability to operate efficiently.

Last year, GVL suffered significant losses due to bad road conditions caused by heavy downpour. The rehabilitation of major roads linking its farm sites to the mill in Tarjuowon and bulking facilities in Greenville is part of GVL's plans to reduce such losses this year. This includes ongoing efforts to reduce operational costs.

The rehabilitation works will boost the company's operational productivity while bringing relief to commuters from Sinoe, Grand Kru and Maryland Counties who have endured challenges caused by poor road conditions, especially during the rainy season. GVL remains committed to improving the well-being of its host communities and employees.