Liberia: GSA Caps Government Vehicle Purchases At U.S.$60000, Bans Specific Diesel Engines

The General Services Agency has announced a new policy that caps government vehicle purchases at US60,000 and bans diesel-engine vehicles.

In a bid to promote cost efficiency and curb unnecessary expenditures, the General Services Agency (GSA) Director General Galakpai W. Kortimai has announced a new policy capping the purchase price of government vehicles at USD 60,000.

GSA Director General Korimal disclosed the measure, which aims to ensure responsible asset management, during the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism's press briefing on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

"Effective immediately, all electronically controlled diesel engine vehicles are considered unsuitable for GOL use due to their history of poor performance. To prevent procurement-related issues and ensure compliance with GOL standards, all procuring entities must consult the General Services Agency for technical evaluation before acquiring fleet assets.

This regulation is the official framework for procuring vehicles that align with GOL operational needs," he said, citing instances where high-cost vehicles purchased by previous administrations became non-functional, resulting in substantial financial losses for the state.

As part of the reforms, the GSA has introduced two new administrative regulations effective February 19, 2025, banning electronically controlled diesel engine vehicles:

GSA/AR-2025/002: The policy prohibits the purchase of electronically controlled diesel engine vehicles, citing their history of poor performance and maintenance challenges.

Under this new regulation, no government vehicle may exit Liberia without prior written approval from the GSA Director General.

Security agencies and other government institutions have been mandated to enforce these measures to prevent the unauthorized use of state assets.

The GSA aims to ensure that all government vehicle purchases adhere to these new guidelines, promoting better asset management and reducing financial waste.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Directo Korimal, compliance efforts have already begun, citing the recent return of a government vehicle by the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) to its designated agency.

He warned public officials found in violation of these regulations would face administrative action. "Government properties should be used in the best interest of the country. We are working with the Liberia Immigration Service to ensure proper asset management," he said.- Edited By Othello B. Garblah