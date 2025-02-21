Africa: It's Nigeria's d'Tigers Versus Libya As Basketball Africa League Begins in Tripoli

21 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Months after an ill-tempered Africa Cup of Nations qualifying confrontation, Nigeria and Libya are back again in the sports arena. This time it is the qualification for the AfroBasket 2025.

Unlike the October episode in which the Nigeria football team could not gain access into Libya, the tension is doused this time as the Nigerian basketball team, D'Tigers are already in Tripoli and will be taking on Libya in the opening Group B encounter of the three-day mini tournament.

Libya will this Friday (today) host Nigeria at 20.00 hours GMT (which is 9 pm in Nigeria). On Saturday, Nigeria will face Uganda at 6 pm Nigerian time.

The Nigerian team's last match is against Cape Verde on Sunday.

The Libyan Ministry of Sports of the Government of National Unity announced the start of preparations to sponsor and host "window 2 qualifiers" for AfroBasket 2025 - which is going to be held in Angola.

Advertisement

The Ministry explained that the qualifiers would be held in the Grand Hall in Tripoli from February 21 to 23 for the teams of the second and fifth groups.

It adds that this step comes as a continuation of the series of Arab, African and international championships that Libya has hosted in recent years and the remarkable organizational and administrative success, as well as its keenness to embrace Arab and African sports in various games and championships.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.