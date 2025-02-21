Africa: It's Nigeria's d'Tigers Versus Libya As Basketball Africa League Begins in Tripoli

Months after an ill-tempered Africa Cup of Nations qualifying confrontation, Nigeria and Libya are back again in the sports arena. This time it is the qualification for the AfroBasket 2025.

Unlike the October episode in which the Nigeria football team could not gain access into Libya, the tension is doused this time as the Nigerian basketball team, D'Tigers are already in Tripoli and will be taking on Libya in the opening Group B encounter of the three-day mini tournament.

Libya will this Friday (today) host Nigeria at 20.00 hours GMT (which is 9 pm in Nigeria). On Saturday, Nigeria will face Uganda at 6 pm Nigerian time.

The Nigerian team's last match is against Cape Verde on Sunday.

The Libyan Ministry of Sports of the Government of National Unity announced the start of preparations to sponsor and host "window 2 qualifiers" for AfroBasket 2025 - which is going to be held in Angola.

The Ministry explained that the qualifiers would be held in the Grand Hall in Tripoli from February 21 to 23 for the teams of the second and fifth groups.

It adds that this step comes as a continuation of the series of Arab, African and international championships that Libya has hosted in recent years and the remarkable organizational and administrative success, as well as its keenness to embrace Arab and African sports in various games and championships.