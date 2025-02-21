Nigeria: Dutch's Alkmaar End Osimhen's Dream of Europa Glory With Galatasaray

*Aghehowa's goal fails to save FC Porto as AS Roma sail into Round of 16

Victor Osimhen's dream of a UEFA Europa League title with Galatasaray faded last night after the Turkish giants forced Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to 2-2 draw in the second leg of the playoff round and crashed out of the competition.

Osimhen and his Galatasaray teammates failed to upturn the 4-1 deficit from the first leg for Alkmaar to progress to the Round of 16 on 6-3 aggregate.

The Super Eagles striker who did not play in the first leg due to his suspension for two yellow cards had promised that Galatasaray will overturn that loss to reach the Round of 16.

However, instead of the Istanbul team taking the lead, it was Alkmaar that went 2-0 up in Turkey as a clearance bounced in off Seiya Maikuma three minutes before half-time and Denso Kasius added a second 10 minutes after the break with a fine drive from distance

Osimhen however pulled back a goal in the 56th minute before Roland Sallai gave Galatasaray hopes of redemption when he equalized in the 70th minute.

All efforts by Galatasaray to increase tally failed as the hosts who needed three further goals to take the game into extra time were thwarted in every move by the Dutch side.

Osimhen who scored five goals in the Europa League will now join his teammates in shifting their attention to 'The Intercontinental Derby' against bitter city rivals Fenerbache on Monday. Galatasaray are six points clear of their rivals at the top of the table after 23 games.

AZ Alkmaar on the other hand will face either Manchester United or Tottenham in the last 16 of the Europa League. The draw for the last 16 will take place today (Friday) at 12:00 GMT.

Elsewhere in the Europa League playoffs last night, Paulo Dybala scored twice as Roma fought back to beat Porto in a thrilling encounter and seal their place in the last 16 of the competition.

The first leg between two of the competition's favourites in the knockout round play-off had ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving yesterday's second leg in the balance.

Samu Aghehowa opened the scoring for Porto in the 27th minute with a brilliant overhead kick, but Roma levelled eight minutes later thanks to Dybala's fine finish into the bottom corner.

The Argentine striker was on the scoresheet again just four minutes later as his drilled strike put the Italians ahead.

Stephen Eustaquio was sent off six minutes into the second half for Porto following a review by the video assistant referee (VAR) after hitting out at Leandro Paredes, although the decision seemed harsh.

Results

AS Roma 3-2 Porto

(Aggregate 4-3)

Bodo/Glimt 5-2 Twente

(Aggregate 6-4)

FCSB 2-0 PAOK

(Aggregate 4-1)

Galatasaray 2-2 Alkmaar

(Aggregate 3-6)