Nigeria: Tonye Cole, Hon. Bello El-Rufai Fulfill N5 Million Scholarship Commitment for Uniabuja Students

In a significant effort to support education and youth empowerment, Tonye Patrick Cole, mni, Politician and Co-Founder of Sahara Energy, and Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, Member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Banking Regulations, have fully funded a N5 million scholarship for students of the University of Abuja.

The announcement was made during the Future Leaders Forum, a thought leadership event themed "Leadership Pathways for Nigerian Youth."

The Tonye Cole Scholarship Fund has been fully disbursed, with Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai contributing N2.5 million, administered through an ad hoc committee comprising his aides and representatives from the Student Union Government (SUG).

Tonye Cole has matched this contribution with an additional N2.5 million, bringing the total fund to N5 million. Speaking on the initiative, Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai stated: "This pledge was inspired by my engagement with students at the Future Leaders Forum, a platform designed to mentor the next generation of Nigerian leaders.

"The first phase of the fund has been disbursed, and we are collaborating with the university authorities to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

"This initiative is also a milestone in cross-regional partnership, as it marks our first collaboration with a Southern Nigerian leader--Tonye Cole--in providing scholarship support for students."

The Tonye Cole Scholarship Fund will cover tuition fees for selected students, easing their financial burden during challenging economic times.

The selection process will be overseen by an ad hoc committee comprising representatives from Tonye Cole's team, Hon. El-Rufai's team, and the University of Abuja Student Union.

The Future Leaders Forum, an initiative of Tonye Cole, was hosted by SWA Global to equip young Nigerians with leadership skills, foster national unity, and strengthen the connection between governance, business, and civic engagement.

This scholarship initiative highlights the transformative power of collaboration in tackling Nigeria's educational challenges and plans are underway to host future editions in different regions across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SWA Global is a leading consultancy agency specialising in brand development, strategic communication, and innovation.

As a team of creators, strategists, and visionaries, SWA Global works closely with clients to uncover their unique stories, ensuring their brands leave a lasting impact.

Their expertise spans from startups to established enterprises, driving success through compelling branding and engagement strategies.