Nigeria: NCAA DG Bags Fellowship of Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers

21 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The director general of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo has been awarded an honourary fellowship by the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE) for ensuring safety standards in the aviation industry.

Also, two staff members of the Nigeria Aviation Authority (NCAA), Engr Ini Udofia, technical assistant to the director general, and Engr Dr Iteke Ifeanyi, the Air Operator Certification and Surveillance general manager, was conferred with the institution's fellowship.

The honourary fellowship is conferred only on professionals prioritising career and workplace safety.

It should be noted that Capt. Najomo has spent over 44 years as an aviator and has impeccable safety credentials, hence the award.

Speaking at the corporate headquarters of the NCAA, where the event took place, the national chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE), Engr Oluseun Faluyi, who conferred the fellowships on behalf of the institution, said the institution recognised that many regulators. such as the NCAA, have engineers who are engaged in ensuring public safety, which is a cardinal responsibility of any responsible government.

He said, "That is why we believe you should be part of this professional circle of trust, where knowledge-sharing and technical expertise drive continuous improvement in safety standards.

"We see an opportunity for greater collaboration between the NCAA and NiSafetyE."

While responding on behalf of the new fellows, the DGCA Capt. Najomo said safety is paramount in the aviation industry, and the unique roles of safety engineers and other safety professionals such as pilots, air traffic controllers, and occupational safety and health personnel cannot be overemphasised.

"From designing safer systems and structures to implementing robust safety management practices, safety engineering is the backbone of aviation safety. It is through strategic collaboration, continuous innovation, and unwavering commitment to safety standards that we can achieve safer skies for all," he noted.

As director general of NCAA, Najomo said he "recognised the pivotal role that the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers can play in advancing safety engineering practices."

Capt Najomo further said he sees an excellent opportunity for synergy and deeper collaboration between the NCAA and the institution.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.