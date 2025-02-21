Nigeria: NCAA DG Bags Fellowship of Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers

The director general of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo has been awarded an honourary fellowship by the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE) for ensuring safety standards in the aviation industry.

Also, two staff members of the Nigeria Aviation Authority (NCAA), Engr Ini Udofia, technical assistant to the director general, and Engr Dr Iteke Ifeanyi, the Air Operator Certification and Surveillance general manager, was conferred with the institution's fellowship.

The honourary fellowship is conferred only on professionals prioritising career and workplace safety.

It should be noted that Capt. Najomo has spent over 44 years as an aviator and has impeccable safety credentials, hence the award.

Speaking at the corporate headquarters of the NCAA, where the event took place, the national chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE), Engr Oluseun Faluyi, who conferred the fellowships on behalf of the institution, said the institution recognised that many regulators. such as the NCAA, have engineers who are engaged in ensuring public safety, which is a cardinal responsibility of any responsible government.

He said, "That is why we believe you should be part of this professional circle of trust, where knowledge-sharing and technical expertise drive continuous improvement in safety standards.

"We see an opportunity for greater collaboration between the NCAA and NiSafetyE."

While responding on behalf of the new fellows, the DGCA Capt. Najomo said safety is paramount in the aviation industry, and the unique roles of safety engineers and other safety professionals such as pilots, air traffic controllers, and occupational safety and health personnel cannot be overemphasised.

"From designing safer systems and structures to implementing robust safety management practices, safety engineering is the backbone of aviation safety. It is through strategic collaboration, continuous innovation, and unwavering commitment to safety standards that we can achieve safer skies for all," he noted.

As director general of NCAA, Najomo said he "recognised the pivotal role that the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers can play in advancing safety engineering practices."

Capt Najomo further said he sees an excellent opportunity for synergy and deeper collaboration between the NCAA and the institution.