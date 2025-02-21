Nigeria: Head of Service Commends Federal Govt for Enhancing Sustainable Environmental Health

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, has praised the federal government for its steadfast dedication to enhancing sustainable environmental health services and ensuring safety throughout the nation.

Walson-Jack emphasised the crucial role of the Federal Civil Service in shaping, implementing, and enforcing policies that promote environmental regulations aimed at fostering a healthier Nigeria.

The head of Civil Service of the Federation made this known at the National Environmental Health Excellence Award event hosted by the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) in Abuja.

At the ceremony, she was honoured with "The Govern Impact Award" for her exceptional leadership within the Federal Civil Service.

While expressing gratitude to the organisers, the HCSF said, "This award is a reflection of the relentless dedication and hard work exhibited by our civil servants across the nation.

"I dedicate this accolade to all public servants, recognizing their unwavering efforts in enhancing the Federal Civil Service for the benefit of all Nigerians. Together, we will continue to pursue excellence and uphold the highest standards of public service."

She also reiterated the government's commitment to environmental health and safety by creating specialized roles within the Nigerian Civil Service to tackle issues in the sector, which include Environmental Health Officers, Public Health Officers, Sanitation Officers, Environmental Scientists, and Technologists working within Federal and State Ministries of Environment and Health, as well as regulatory bodies.

Walson-Jack also commended these dedicated professionals for their ongoing commitment to protecting the environment and promoting public health.

A significant moment at the event was the presentation of the Highest Prestigious Award of Legend of Environmental Health Sustainability to President Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his leadership and commitment to implementing sustainable solutions for Nigeria's environmental and public health challenges for future generations.

The president who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, unveiled four key initiatives aimed at advancing Nigeria's environmental health agenda, which include: The National Environmental Health Regulation 2024, a comprehensive framework targeting pollution, waste management, and sanitation issues; The Greenhouse Gas Emission Register, a data-driven tool for monitoring and reducing Nigeria's carbon footprint; The Carbon Analysis Framework, a guide for industries transitioning to renewable energy and sustainable practices; and Carbon Print Certificates, a national standard for recognizing environmentally-conscious businesses and communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The president called on all Nigerians to adopt environmental stewardship and redefine the nation's progress through sustainable practices.

He also commended EHCON for its commitment to protecting communities from preventable diseases, climate risks, and ecological threats.

In his opening remarks, minister of Environment, Mr. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, recognised President Tinubu's steadfast commitment to environmental health reforms and standards.

He praised the awardees for their exemplary contributions and encouraged them to continue serving as ambassadors for sustainable environmental practices.