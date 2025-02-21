Liberia: CBME Simulation Training Concludes, Aims for Safer Environment

Monrovia — A five-day CBRNe risk mitigation training seminar is concluding today in Congo Town, with scores of ministries and government agencies having their representatives in attendance.

The training aims to drill representatives of line ministries and agencies of government through simulations, helping them learn how to detect chemical, toxic, and flammable CBRNe hazard materials.

According to the organizers, the training workshop is designed to enhance Liberia's preparedness and response capabilities through comprehensive tabletop and field exercises, as well as simulations focused on incident detection and the effective use of multipurpose hazard suits.

CBRNe has now been in existence in Liberia for 12 years, dating back to its formation in 2013. CBRNe is an acronym for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive. CBRNe weapons can cause mass casualties and societal disruption.

Accidental spills, leaks, or releases from fuel or gasoline, pandemics, terrorist attacks, and the use of military equipment or agents all fall under the category of CBRNe and require considerable preventive measures.

The European Union Center of Excellence for the African Atlantic Facade Regional Secretariat is the sponsor of the project, which is being carried out under the aegis of Project 106.

This initiative aims to foster collaboration between various governmental ministries and agencies to improve national safety and security measures against CBRNe threats.

At the opening ceremony held in Monrovia at a hotel in Congo Town, Senator Momo Cyrus, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense, and Veteran Affairs, was assigned to address the audience but was absent. However, his chief of staff, Arthur Kowah, spoke on his behalf. In his remarks, he emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation in addressing potential CBRNe incidents, which pose significant risks to public health and national security.

Participants came from various ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense, the National Public Health Institute, and the Ministry of Agriculture. Others included representatives from the Liberia National Fire Service, the Armed Forces of Liberia, and several state-owned companies such as the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, as well as the University of Liberia.

All participating institutions are said to be collaborating to develop protocols and strategies that ensure rapid and effective responses to CBRNe emergencies.

The National Inter-Ministerial Platform Coordinator, Assistant Professor Scott-Tabi Martin, said the training sessions represent a significant step forward for Liberia as it seeks to strengthen its national response framework for complex threats.

"Participants are engaged in various hands-on exercises designed to simulate real-life scenarios, enhancing their skills in using multipurpose CBRNe detection equipment, deploying hazard suits, and conducting decontamination drills to effectively manage incidents involving chemical, biological, or radiological agents," Martin said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the platform but noted that the Liberian government is supportive of CBRNe activities. He expressed hope that adequate funding will be allocated to facilitate educational programs that raise awareness, particularly among those with no prior understanding of the dangers posed by CBRNe materials.

Martin extended special gratitude to the EU for its sponsorship and encouraged participants to take full advantage of the training to enhance their skills. He also urged senior government officials to attend major CBRNe activities to gain deeper insight into its mission and objectives.

In some countries, particularly in Europe, CBRNe has evolved beyond a platform level and has become an independent government agency through legislation, with its own fiscal budget, office, and the authority to contribute to national public security strategies.

The trainers for this year's simulation seminar are Mariam Kolencik and Lubos Trudic from Slovakia, while Wim Petit and Raphael Broniatowski came from Belgium and France, respectively.