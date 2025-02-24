Nairobi — Representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) is scheduled to meet on February 24 in order to address pressing issues facing the healthcare sector.

The crucial meeting comes as over 600 hospitals affiliated with the Association are poised to follow through on their threat to suspend all services under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

RUPHA Chairman, Brian Lishenga, confirmed their participation in the closed door meeting to discuss the unresolved issue of unpaid arrears and the concerns surrounding the SHA outpatient model, which has yet to meet expectations.

Association members argue that the mounting financial challenges are jeopardizing the sustainability of healthcare institutions across the country. They are calling for the payment of Sh30 billion in NHIF arrears, while proposing a payment plan spread over no more than three months.

Since SHA's introduction in October 2024, the new healthcare scheme has experienced numerous technical glitches, leaving many Kenyans and MPs questioned its efficiency.

On Friday, Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria expressed that faith-based hospitals are grappling with over Sh250 million in unpaid claims.

"In any industry or company, a debt of Ksh. 250 million can cripple an institution, yet we have continued to offer our services," he remarked.

Medical Services Principal Secretary, Harry Kimutai, assured that the Ministry has instructed SHA to audit all outstanding claims.

RUPHA Guidelines

RUPHA has on Sunday issued operational guidelines to ensure that patients are not left without care while also protecting healthcare providers from financial collapse.

Member facilities are required to continue providing emergency care to stabilize patients. Once stabilized, patients who choose to use only their SHA medical covers will be referred to a hospital of their choice.