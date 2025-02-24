Kenya: Emergency Cases in Private, Rural Hospitals Spared As Sha Halt Starts

Nairobi — The Rural & Urban Private Hospital Association of Kenya (RUPHA) has urged members to continue offering medical services to emergency patients as the suspension on Social Health Authority (SHA) and Medical Administrators Kenya Limited covers starts today over mounting NHIF arrears.

In new guidelines, RUPHA implored facilities not to turn away emergency cases and allow patients stabilization.

However, those wishing to continue using SHA and MAKL-funded covers after assistance will be referred to other hospitals of their own choice.

MAKL handles medical functions for the biggest private health insurance schemes in the country.

Last week, rural and private health facilities warned of SHA and MAKL services suspension from today, citing unpaid arrears, an unworkable outpatient reimbursement model, and government inaction in addressing persistent challenges.

Today's directive also spares patients admitted or scheduled for appointments before today under SHA or MAKL, who will continue to receive care under existing terms until discharge.

"Facilities should track ongoing admissions and scheduled appointments to ensure smooth service continuity for affected patients," RUPHA stated.

RUPHA has also listed steps to be taken by hospitals to prevent misinformation on patients side, including individualized notification at the point of care and front desk staff and clinicians providing neutral, professional explanations to patients.

"Individual hospitals should not issue public notices or social media posts regarding the suspension," RUPHA beseeched members.

"All external communication shall be handled by RUPHA to prevent The Comprehensive Care Society misinterpretation as 'incitement'."

Members have also been asked to provide SHA and MAKL services if upfront payments are guaranteed.

For outstanding arrears, RUPHA has said it will seek legal redress and arbitration to demand settlement of unpaid dues, including NHIF claims.

"This structured suspension ensures that patients are not abandoned, while protecting healthcare providers from financial collapse," it added.

"RUPHA remains open to engagement if the government commits to resolving these issues. Until then, hospitals must prioritize financial sustainability and patient safety."