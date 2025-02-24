Liberia: Ethiopian Airlines Aborts Landing At Roberts International Airport Due to Thick Smoke From Nearby Farm Fires

Monrovia — An unusual and potentially dangerous situation unfolded at Roberts International Airport (RIA) last week when an Ethiopian Airlines flight was forced to abort its landing due to thick smoke drifting over the airport. The incident occurred in Unification Town, Margibi County, and has raised fresh concerns over the safety of air traffic in the region.

Smoke from Farm Fires Disrupts Operations

According to an anonymous source at the airport, intense smoke was generated by farm fires just outside RIA's perimeter fence. Local farmers in surrounding villages, who commonly burn their fields to clear land, inadvertently created hazardous conditions as the smoke drifted into the airport's airspace. The heavy smoke severely reduced visibility, forcing the Ethiopian Airlines flight to circle the airport for approximately 15 to 30 minutes as pilots struggled to navigate safely.

"The flame and thick smoke created hazardous flying conditions, leaving the pilots no choice but to reverse course and await clearer skies," the source explained.

Delayed Landing and Wider Safety Concerns

Originally scheduled to land early last week, the flight ultimately aborted its landing and did not return until the following morning, when the smoke had finally dispersed. FPA gathered that the flight went to the Ivory Coast before returning. The disruption has not only interrupted normal airport operations but also highlighted ongoing safety challenges related to environmental management and local agricultural practices near the airport.

Calls for Urgent Action

The incident has prompted renewed calls for local authorities and airport management to implement robust fire management protocols. Insiders have expressed growing concerns that the recurring practice of burning farms around the airport poses a significant risk to air traffic safety, especially during the dry season when such fires are most common.

In addition to the environmental hazards, sources within the airport have raised issues over operational challenges. Reports indicate problems such as the continuous mishandling of passenger baggage and personal items, a malfunctioning escalator, and internal wrangling among top managerial team members. These lapses, according to industry insiders, contribute to a broader atmosphere of institutional inefficiency and could undermine public trust in the airport's ability to maintain a safe and secure environment.

"There is an urgent need for both environmental control and internal reform at Roberts International Airport to prevent future disruptions and safeguard passengers," one insider noted.

Airport management did not respond to media inquiry up to time of publication.

A Call for Comprehensive Reforms

As investigations into the aborted landing continue, the incident is increasingly being seen as a wake-up call for authorities. The combined impact of uncontrolled farm fires and internal operational challenges at RIA could have far-reaching implications for Liberia's primary international gateway if not addressed promptly.

Local government representatives and airport management are under mounting pressure to respond decisively. The incident has sparked discussions on the need for enhanced safety protocols and stricter regulation of local practices around the airport perimeter to ensure that such "precarious situations" are not repeated.

As the investigation unfolds, both industry experts and the public are watching closely, with many calling for immediate reforms that prioritize the safety and security of Liberia's aviation sector.