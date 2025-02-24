Liberia: Timothy Weah At 25 - a Legacy in the Making

Monrovia — As the world celebrated his 25th birthday on February 22, 2025, Juventus' versatile player, Timothy "Tim" Weah, son of the legendary former World Player of the Year, George Weah, continued to make waves in global football.

Tim, known for his dynamic style of play and technical prowess, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, solidifying his place as one of football's rising stars.

Though his club Juventus did not progress past the Champions League quarter finals, Tim's exceptional performances, especially in the lead-up to their exit, have been hard to overlook.

His spectacular volley against PSV Eindhoven, which leveled the score in a thrilling 4-3 aggregate loss after extra time, was a standout moment that demonstrated his skill and composure on the big stage.

This moment has only fueled the celebrations back home in Liberia, where his family and fans marked his 25th birthday with great pride.

Tim's father, George Weah, who made history as the first and only African to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or, was beaming with pride as he reflected on his son's success.

"He is fast, skillful, technical, and versatile. He can play in multiple positions--2, 3, 7, and 9. What more do you want to see from him?" said George, whose own football career was marked by resilience and overcoming injuries.

Having faced his own battles with injuries, including broken bones and other setbacks during his playing days, George expressed his hopes for his son. "All I wish for him is long life, prosperity, and an injury-free career," he shared. "I hope he continues to perform brilliantly."

Encouraging the younger generation of players, he urged them to focus on their careers and avoid comparisons with past legends. "Be brave, strong, and eager to compete. Go the extra mile to make a difference," he said, urging the young talents to remain determined and committed.

Reflecting on the past and present, George emphasized that support for football extends beyond financial investment. "Financial support means little if players are not prepared," he noted, drawing from his own experiences. "We were strong, determined, and ready to play, and that made the difference."

He also highlighted the strides made in sports infrastructure during his presidency, which have been instrumental in providing young Liberian players with facilities to enhance their skills. "I encourage young players to make the most of these facilities," he advised, encouraging them to focus on training and preparation to succeed in their careers.

The 25th birthday of Tim was not just a celebration of his achievements but a reflection of a future brimming with promise. With his skill set, discipline, and focus, Tim is already carving out a legacy of his own in the world of football, following in the footsteps of his father.