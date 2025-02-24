Cote d'Ivoire: France Hands Over Sole Military Base in Ivory Coast

France has handed over its only military base in Ivory Coast to local authorities, marking an end to decades of French presence at the site.

According to AFP, the French and Ivorian defence ministers signed a document to confirm the return on Thursday, shortly after the Ivorian flag was raised in the base's parade ground.

Ivorian Defence Minister, Tene Birahima Ouattara, said: "This act marks a new era in the friendship and strategic collaboration between our two countries."

French Defence Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, said as "the world is changing... it's obvious that our military relationship should change".

Lecornu hailed the base's handover as a "historic moment" for the two countries, who share "a relationship built on friendship and a high level of professionalism".

"The presence of France is changing, but not disappearing," he said.

Ouattara also said he wanted to "reassure" France that military cooperation between the two countries would be "as good as it has always been" in the future.

A change of the guard took place at the beginning of the ceremony to mark the transfer of security responsibilities to the Ivorian army.

The 230-hectare (570-acre) Port-Bouet military camp flanking Ivory Coast's largest city of Abidjan has been a fixture in the country's life since 1978 and helped stabilise the world's top cocoa producer after coups and unrest broke out in the nation after 2000.

The 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion's camp will now become Camp Thomas d'Aquin Ouattara, after the Ivorian army's first chief of staff, whose portrait is set to be unveiled on the facade of the command post.

France is revamping military relations with African nations after the forced departure of its troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where military-led governments hostile to Paris have seized power.

About 1,000 French soldiers were deployed in Port-Bouet and helped in the fight against jihadists, who launched regular attacks across the wider region.

The French withdrawal will take place gradually over the course of 2025, but about 100 French soldiers are expected to remain for training and support missions.

The link between the two armies goes back to 1961 when a military agreement was signed after Ivorian independence, while the French presence in the country dates back to the colonial era.

