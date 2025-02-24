Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' Judge Roosevelt Willie has ordered the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), and the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) to appear in court and produce key documents in the ongoing corruption trial of former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and three co-defendants.

The court's directive follows a request from government lawyers to compel the institutions to release documents related to financial transactions and communications involving the defendants.

The documents, which are expected to be submitted on Monday, February 24, 2025, will be used in the prosecution's case. The court's order was issued on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Samuel Tweah, along with former Acting Minister of Justice Cllr. Nyanti Tuan, former FIA Director General Stanley S. Ford, former FIA Comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper, and former National Security Advisor Jefferson Karmoh, face multiple charges related to the mishandling of funds during the FIA's involvement in the National Joint Security operations.

The charges against the defendants include economic sabotage, theft, money laundering, misuse of public funds, and criminal conspiracy.

The indictment details that between September 8-21, 2023, a total of L$1,055,152,540 and US$500,000 were transferred from the CBL to the FIA's operational accounts under the instruction of Minister Tweah.

However, investigators found no documentation supporting the request for these transfers by the National Joint Security or the National Security Council.

The investigation further revealed that although Co-defendant Tweah was a member of the National Security Council, there was no evidence that he authorized or approved the transfer of the funds.

The charges also state that Cllr. Nyenati Tuan, despite acknowledging the receipt of the funds by the National Joint Security, failed to provide proof of how the funds were distributed or spent.

Moreover, the investigation found no documentary evidence that the FIA requested admission to the National Joint Security or that any formal directive from the Ministry of Justice led to the transfer of funds to the FIA.

The court proceedings continue, with the production of these documents expected to be crucial in determining the defendants' involvement in the alleged financial mismanagement.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the serious allegations of corruption within the Liberian government.

The defendants have yet to provide an affirmative defense, with the prosecution asserting that their actions contravene multiple sections of Liberia's Penal Code. The trial continues as the court seeks to uncover further evidence in the case.