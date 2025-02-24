Liberia: 'WECC Key to Accountability'

-- Afrobarometer Survey quotes Liberians, says more people now aware of plans for WECC

Most Liberians say they have heard about the new government's plan to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court and think that such a court will further accountability for crimes committed during the civil war, according to the latest survey.

The survey was conducted by the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG), a partner to Afrobarometer.

According to the survey, Liberia has enjoyed more than two decades of peace, activists say that atrocities committed during the country's civil war (1989_2003), remain unpunished, as President Joseph Boakai has characterized his Executive Order to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court as a crucial step towards accountability.

In a 2022 survey, more than two-three-thirds of Liberians supported the establishment of the War Crimes Court, even though a clear majority thought Liberians needed to forget the crimes committed during the civil war.

The latest survey from 2024, finds that Liberians are convinced of the War and Economic Crimes Court utility. More than three-fourths say that the court will make it possible to hold those who committed crimes during the civil war accountable for their actions.

Key findings

In 2022, seven in 10 Liberians (70%) said the government should establish a War Crimes Court. But 61% said Liberia needs to forget the crimes committed during the civil war and move on.

In 2024, most Liberians (84%) say they have heard about the new government plan to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court, while only one-sixth (16%) say they are unaware of it.

More than three-quarters of citizens think that the War and Economic Crimes Court will make it possible for the country to hold people accountable for crimes committed during the war, while two in 10(19%) "disagree" or "strongly disagree."

Citizens with post-secondary education (88%) and urban residents (82%) are especially likely to believe that the court will hold wrongdoers accountable.

About Afrobarometer

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluation of democracy, governance, and quality of life. Nine survey rounds in up to 42 countries have been completed since 1999.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Round 10 was launched in January 2024. Afrobarometer national partners conduct face-to-face interviews in the language of the respondent's choice.

The Afrobarometer team in Liberia led by the Center for Democratic Governance (CDG) , interviewed a nationality representative sample of this size yield country-level result with a margin of error of +/-3 percentage point at previous surveys were conducted in Liberia in 2008, 2012, 2018, 2020 and 2022.