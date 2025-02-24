Africa: AU Emphasizes Strong Alignment Between South Africa's G20 Priorities, Agenda 2063

Next stop for the G20: South Africa!

The African Union (AU) high level delegation led by Minister of External Relations of Angola and AU G20 Head of Delegation, Téte António participated at the 1st G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held this week under South Africa's G20 Presidency.

The delegation includes AU Sherpa Amb. Albert Muchanga and AU Sous Sherpa Sara Silva, Director for Multilateral Affairs of Angola, Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and AU Director General Amb. Fathallah Sijilmassi.

In his address to the Ministers, AU G20 Head of Delegation Téte António emphasized the strong alignment between South Africa's G20 priorities and Agenda 2063, Africa's transformative blueprint for inclusive growth, sustainable development, and technological advancement.

He further underscored how this synergy presents a unique opportunity to accelerate Africa's progress while contributing to global prosperity.

Here are the key takeaways for his speech

1. The AU commended the focus on industrialization, employment, and reducing inequality, which aligns with the AU's Strategic Framework for Inclusive Growth.

2. The deliverables under the G20's Food Security Task Force resonate with the AU's Post-Malabo Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), aimed at transforming agriculture and ensuring food security across Africa.

3. The AU welcomed the G20's focus on AI, data governance, and innovation, which supports the AU's Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the "AI for Africa" Initiative.

4. The AU reaffirmed its commitment to the G20 Compact with Africa, calling for all African countries and G20 members to join this vital initiative to drive economic reforms and attract investments.

5. Cost of Capital Commission: The AU expressed support for the Commission's work to address unfair credit rating practices, which often result in exorbitant interest rates for African nations.

6. The AU welcomed the review of the G20's achievements over the past two decades and looks forward to contributing to its future success.